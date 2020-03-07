VERONA — Let there be light?
Augusta County School Board members said during Thursday’s regular meeting that the proposed 2020-2021 budget still includes installing lights on one softball field per year.
“We know we have some immediate needs as far as some capital expenditures, and specifically looking at some of our athletic facilities,” said Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond.
In the county, all but one high school baseball field has lighting. Last year, several high school softball players, with support from family members, requested the county install lighting on the softball fields, which do not have any.
Bond said that last week he and Augusta County School Board Chair Nicholas T. Collins met with their counterparts on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to discuss options.
The school board’s current plan of one field per year was considered, as well as ideas about how to install lighting and other upgrades quicker, were discussed, Bond said.
According to Bond, some ideas and numbers still require consideration.
“It’s an ongoing process right now. We’re still working on it,” Bond said. “We certainly believe the need is there. We certainly believe that all of our young student athletes deserve equality, and we’re working toward that goal. And we’re committed to that goal.”
Figuring out what the school system can afford and when is the concern, Bond said, as well as creating a plan to address immediate and future needs.
Collins said the school board is looking into how it can “do this in a more advanced time line.”
Rebecca Breeden of Grottoes, whose daughter, Riley, plays softball for Fort Defiance, spoke during public comment.
Breeden reminded the board the sun set on Thursday evening at 6:14 p.m., and softball scrimmages began that day.
Collins said Daylight Saving Time beginning March 8 will change the time the sun sets each evening.
“It just makes it difficult for parents to get there [after work before dark],” Breeden said.
Breeden provided the board with information from Musco Sports Lighting, based in Iowa.
She said according to Musco, installing lights on one field per year would cost the county more in the long run.
Breeden said the company quoted $150,000 to $165,000 per field to install lights, and would additionally offer “a generous discount” for installing lights on multiple fields. She added she knows the school system cannot afford to install lights on six fields at one time.
“I think it would be fair for the girls to actually see that you’re trying,” Breeden said.
She asked the school board to work with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and arrange for additional funding in order to install lights on two or three softball fields per year.
“This is also something that’s a need,” Breeden said in response to Bond’s budget presentation earlier in the board’s regular meeting.
Boosters to pay for concession stand
Augusta County Schools Director of Maintenance and Operations Greg Troxell presented a bid to the school board on Thursday for replacement of the concession stand at Wilson Memorial High School.
Troxell said that the building was built in 1985.
“The building has major electrical issues, just because, as you know, in 1985 we didn’t have fryers and everything else we have now,” Troxell said. “It’s definitely behind the curveball there.”
He added the foundation is also sinking away from a wall in the building.
Troxell said bids were sent to four vendors, and two vendors responded.
Cox Construction Inc. put in a bid of $224,735, and a bid of $317,700 came from Lantz Construction in Broadway, Troxell said.
He asked the board to accept the bid from Cox Construction in Stuarts Draft.
School board member Tim Swortzel, before his motion for the board to approve the bid was approved, said getting the building fixed has been in the works since early 2017.
Collins said school systems do not build concession stands and funding for the new building will come from the school’s boosters club and other community members.
During school board member comments at the end of Thursday’s meeting, Swortzel said updating the concession stand at Wilson Memorial High is “long overdue.”
“We all know that the days of a cup of Coke and a hot dog at a concession stand are long, long gone,” Swortzel said. “People come there to make it a meal.”
