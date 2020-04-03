VERONA — Augusta County School Board was presented the school system’s continuity of learning plan at its regular meeting Thursday night.
Tina Kiracofe, Augusta County Schools’ Director of Instruction and Technology, said by phone Friday each teacher will reach out to students and provide either online instruction or a packet of instruction depending on the needs of each student.
Instruction at home will vary by grade level and by each classroom.
“Those teachers know their students the best,” said Kiracofe on Friday.
Teachers will provide instruction for students learning at home for the remainder of the academic year based upon what students were learning when schools were closed after March 13.
“They will provide that essential instruction that they hadn’t provided prior to March 13,” Kiracofe said.
She added on Friday instruction for students learning at home is intended to keep students engaged in learning during the pandemic.
“We want parents to understand that we’re not expecting them to homeschool or to recreate school at home,” Kiracofe said.
Materials completed by students at home will not be graded, according to Kiracofe, but teachers will provide feedback.
At Thursday’s meeting, Kiracofe said school system does not yet have plans for summer school, and all students who were on track before March 13 to graduate from an Augusta County high school, will graduate.
“Our goal is not to penalize any student for this extended school closure,” Kiracofe said at Thursday’s meeting.
She added teachers have been told that for any students who had failing grades before March 13, now is “the perfect time” for teachers to work with students and bring grades up.
The Virginia Department of Education waived the requirement for Standards of Learning testing to take place in May.
“They’ve just given us lots of leeway to ensure our students finish out this year and are able to graduate,” Kiracofe said.
The school system will provide teachers with a checklist of what the school system needs them to do for continuity of learning.
At the elementary school level, according to Kiracofe, teachers will make contact with families of their students each week either through a Smartphone app, phone call, email or other form of communication.
Middle and high school teachers will also check in with their students each week.
School board member Donna H. Wells asked what will happen for a high school student, for example, who did not have failing grades as of March 13, who chooses not to do the learning activities at home.
Kiracofe said that the grades students had on March 13 will be their standing grades for the 2019-2020 academic year.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for us to enforce from afar,” Kiracofe said of instruction at home.
She said that the school system understands some students will be taking care of younger siblings while parents continue to go to work during the pandemic. Other students will have to get jobs to help the family financially.
“So we know there are going to be a lot of different circumstances happening. So we just need to do our best, provide resources so kids continue to be engage with learning as much as possible,” Kiracofe said.
In the fall, teachers and staff of Augusta County Schools will have to be ready to pick up where students were academically on March 13.
Bond said staff has pointed out now is the time for teachers to work individually with students who were struggling in school before March 13.
“Certainly, it’s a two-way street, and they’re going to have to put forth some effort as well,” Bond said.”But that one-on-one connection may be more prevalent than it was before.”
The COVID-19 pandemic will affect budgets for school systems across Virginia by decreasing the amount of state tax revenue, of which school systems receive a portion.
Collins asked Bond if he had any new information regarding the state budget.
“I don’t have anything definite,” said Bond at Thursday’s meeting.
With restaurants and retail businesses closed during the pandemic, or open only for drive-through and carry-out customers, the economy in Virginia and the U.S. has taken a hit.
“I’m anticipating some edits to the state budget,” Bond said.
He added that he expects to have more information for the school board at its regular May meeting.
Collins said that on Monday he, other members of the school board and Bond met separately with members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to discuss the school system’s budget for 2020-2021. The budget is not complete until approved by the supervisors.
