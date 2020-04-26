FORT DEFIANCE — The sun has not yet risen, but in school kitchens across the county it’s all hands on deck by 6:15 a.m.
While the classrooms and hallways are eerily silent, the kitchens and cafeterias are abuzz with activity as masked and gloved volunteers from within the school system as well as the community prepare and pack food.
Their mission? To make sure no child in the county between the ages of 2 and 18 goes hungry.
Nourishing a community
Feeding the county’s students is not a new task — on any given day during the school year, Augusta County serves up approximately 10,000 meals, or about 50,000 a week. But during a normal school week, the students sit down in the cafeteria to enjoy their meals.
Because of COVID-19, Augusta County Schools have been closed since mid-March and empty grocery store shelves have increased tensions about food shortages across the community. To combat that, Augusta County Schools have developed a county-wide food service program.
“Our priority is to feed as many students as possible during this time,” said School Nutrition Program Supervisor for Augusta County Public Schools Ron Abernathy of the program that has evolved from the pandemic.
The idea of getting food out to the kids began as soon as the schools closed according to Clymore Elementary principal Fonda Morris.
Each cluster of schools has developed a system that works within their communities. For all of them, food is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays and Wednesdays, families receive two meals for each child, while on Fridays they receive three in order to take them through the weekend.
Each meal consists of an entree, a vegetable or fruit, a dessert and milk. Meals may be picked up at the schools from 9-11 a.m. in a “grab and go” system or a bus brigade will drop meals off at homes.
“A family member just has to call and tell us that they want a delivery or pick up. There are no questions asked except we want to know how many kids between the ages of 2 and 18 are in the home. We will keep delivering until they call us and tell us to stop,” Morris said.
In the first week of the food program the schools served 9,187 meals. This past week, 42,264 meals went out to hungry youngsters.
Now after five full weeks, a tried-and-true system is in place. Volunteers know what goes where and a spreadsheet coordinates the tasks. At this Fort Defiance operation, four buses filled with food, one box for each family, would go out to the four corners of the Middle River school district. All of the school districts have coordinated the food distribution so that families are served by the school that is closest, not necessarily the school district where the children attend school.
By 8:45 a.m. buses were loaded and ready to hit the road. They had to be ready to roll out before 9 a.m., which is when the cars would start rolling in for the “grab and go” meals. By 11 a.m., somewhere between 100 and 300 families would have had meal bags handed to them through the car window.
The bus brigade
During a regular school year, Deb Robertson is usually a middle and high school bus driver. But since the food brigade began, Robertson has been a part of the mission since the beginning.
Robertson now knows every stop and every child on her delivery route, as well as who has to be called ahead of time because of a long driveway, and who needs food tucked into a cooler on the porch.
“I love kids,” said Robertson. “This is a good way to spend time and not be closed in, and I get to see the kids. It makes you feel good to help children get food.”
Her route consisted of 25 stops in the Weyers Cave area. At almost every stop, the children came to the door, sometimes by themselves and sometimes with parents. Some kids looked a little sleepy, but all seemed excited to see people from the school.
For principal Morris, it was a way to keep tabs on her students and show them that she was thinking about them. She asked about each one, gave a thumbs up, handed out school lessons and gathered up library books at the various stops.
“How are the kids?” she yelled out the bus window to one mother. “Tell them to keep reading!”
Families receiving the food seemed appreciative and more than a few “thank-yous” and “God bless yous” come filtering back to those handing out food parcels.
For everyone involved, the food service operation is a way to bring some sort of closure to the school year that ended so abruptly and unexpectedly.
“We kind of feel cheated about the school year, so this has been good for everyone,” Morris said. “We work all year for this time of year when we can look at the students and see how much they have grown and how far they have come.”
Fort Defiance physical education teacher Sue Leonard, who is retiring from teaching at the end of the school year, also felt that helping has brought closure to the less-than-normal ending of her career. She had been lending a hand with the food brigade for several weeks now.
“It is sad because this is the most fun time of the year and we don’t get to experience it with the kids,” Leonard said.
It took about 90 minutes to give out 25 boxes of food, check in on families, distribute school work and collect library books. Back at Clymore, cardboard boxes and library books were unloaded. At the school, cars are still picking up bags of food in a coordinated system that has one volunteer checking in the family and a second one handing out meal bags.
Fort Defiance special education teachers Jennifer Anderson and Janice Converse are among those volunteers and they stay busy as a steady stream of cars circles around in front of the school.
“This is a great way to see the kids and reconnect. It is something you can do to help,” said Converse of why she has been coming up to the school to volunteer with the meal distribution.
“I like doing this because I get to see the kids. I miss the kids,” added Anderson.
In Augusta County, at least, there is one bright spot as an army of volunteers comes together through the public school system to make sure that there is at least one constant in the lives of their students — a meal on the table.
