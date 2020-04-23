STUARTS DRAFT — For Stuarts Draft Elementary School teacher Emily Hewitt, showing love to children is her first priority. Now Hewitt is the one feeling the love after being named Augusta County’s teacher of the year on Monday.
Hewitt has taught at Stuarts Draft Elementary for four years, spending half of that time teaching third grade and currently teaches first grade. The 26-year-old Greenville native said she always knew she would become a teacher.
“(Little kids) are so imaginative and they’re so innocent and there’s something so appealing about that — to be able to come in and show them love and foster that creativity,” Hewitt said. “Kids every year are so loving and so forgiving. I’ve seen time and time again how children step out of the way to help you. The love that I have is always fueled by their love. Having that helps me remember every day what it’s about.”
A press release from Augusta County Schools said Hewitt was chosen for the honor for her innovation and creativity. Largely inspired by the book “The Wild Card” by Hope and Wade King, Hewitt began bringing learning to life with room transformations based on subject areas and themes. Classroom decorations ranged from a visit to Jamestown, dinosaurs and even a shark-filled ocean.
“(The book) just really clicked with me because in my head I thought, ‘Yes, this is why I wanted to teach’ to be able to do these creative things,” she said. “I feel like sometimes when you get so bogged down in work that kind of stuff gets stifled. I had to say, ‘OK, this is what I’m going to focus on.’”
Since then, Hewitt has aimed to immerse every subject into a theme or topic and make it as applicable to real life as possible. She started small on the room transformations two years ago and has gradually made each theme more elaborate. With a $2,000 innovative classroom grant for Augusta County, Hewitt now has more resources for the classroom transformations.
“I think the two biggest things for me are making sure (student) needs are met, whether that’s they’re feeling loved and secure, and then engaging them,” Hewitt said. “I’m making sure we’re doing something that’s interesting to them because they’re 6. Sometimes children at such a young age don’t feel that personal responsibility for their learning. You have to foster that for them and set a spark.”
Hewitt’s efforts on engaging learning have paid off and earned her the recognition from her colleagues and administrators.
“She is beyond dedicated to her craft. Ms. Hewitt is collaborative, willing to share and a team player. She has a wonderful connection with each of her students and is able to find ways for each student to succeed,” one colleague from Augusta County Schools said in a released statement. “Ms. Hewitt is our resident ‘Wild Card’ and is constantly transforming her room and lessons for total engagement and immersion into the content.”
For Hewitt, she said she feels like she’s only just tipped the iceberg on classroom engagement and hopes to make every day one where students want to stay in her classroom. Receiving the teacher of the year award combined with support from her administrators, fellow teachers, family and her church has inspired her to continue on that mission.
“It made me feel like, ‘OK, I’m going in the right direction’ and it validates that hard work that you put in,” Hewitt said. “I just feel very fortunate to be at Draft. I really feel like God led me to this position. My passion is working directly with children, and I can see myself doing that for a very long time.”
