In its last meeting of 2019, the Augusta County School Board received a security update from Douglas W. Shifflett, Jr., Augusta Schools deputy superintendent.
“Some of this will be review for you, some of it will be new, but I wanted to make sure that you understand what we’re doing here for our school security,” said Shifflett.
In 2013, a school safety committee began which meets twice a year and includes security experts in the community to help school staff and principals evaluate security plans regularly.
On Tuesday, Shifflett said a representative from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will visit the school system to give an assessment.
“The more communication we have, the better off we’re going to be,” Shifflett said.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office recently added two part-time school resource officers to the school system, Shifflett said.
Classroom door barricades are in two schools in the division. After state legislation passes in 2020, Shifflett said more classroom door barricades will be installed across the division.
“So, we’re helping push that [legislation] through,” Shifflett said.
Cameras were added at middle schools in the division. Cameras are already installed on the exterior of all schools in the county. Shifflett said 32 to 36 cameras are installed in each of the high schools, 32 to 36 cameras in each of the middle schools, and 16 to 27 in each of the elementary schools. Small schools do not require as many cameras.
Visitors continue to be documented and their driver’s licenses are scanned before admission to a school in the division, and searched among a data base for the National Sex Offender Registry.
The school division will soon update its security videos from analogue to digital, Shifflett said, which will allow access of the video system from outside the schools by Shifflett and the Sheriff’s Office when necessary.
Emergency plans and possible emergency situations are frequently evaluated and considered for preparation purposes.
All Augusta Schools employees are trained in ALICE: alert, lock down, inform, counter, evacuate.
A social and emotional committee has begun to teach “responsive classroom” techniques, according to Shifflett, and enable teachers and students to adapt to unexpected changes in the classroom.
“So, we’re trying to be proactive in the forefront,” Shifflett said.
In January 2018, the school division implemented the STOPit! App through which students can anonymously report to school officials unsafe situations.
Bond said Shifflett and the committee “have done a remarkable job over the last five and a half years of making our students and staff safer.”
He said Shifflett’s efforts are appreciated, and added Shifflett has been asked by other school divisions to provide counsel on their school security.
“He is to be commended for that as is our committee,” Bond said.
The Augusta County School Board in 2020 will remain the same except the South River District’s Tim Quillen did not run for reelection. He will be replaced by former educator and coach Tom Goforth.
At Thursday’s meeting, Quillen was honored with the gift of a chair which has the school division’s seal.
