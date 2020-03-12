WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College announced Thursday it is cancelling two days of classes and moving most to online instruction as cases of COVID-19, dubbed coronavirus, increase around the state.
“The safety and health of our students, employees and the BRCC community at large are of utmost importance, and we continue to follow guidance provided by the CDC and VDH,” the school said in a statement.
Joining a growing list of public schools, colleges and universities around Virginia, BRCC will cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday. However, the campus will be open both days, and personnel will report.
Beginning Wednesday, most BRCC classes will move to online instruction and remain online through April 4. Personnel will maintain their regular work schedules.
For classes that cannot be delivered online, like labs and clinics, “faculty members will be in communication regarding how those courses will meet.”
As of Thursday, the college itself will remain open and continue to offer student services including the library and rec center. Group classes at the recreation center, however, are canceled through April 5.
All college events and events that were scheduled to be hosted at BRCC facilities are canceled or postponed through April 4.
“These restrictions and decisions are in place through April 4. At that time, we will, after reviewing updated recommendations and the COVID-19 status in our community, determine how courses will be delivered for the remainder of the semester,” the school’s statement said.
The most updated information on the coronavirus’ impact on Blue Ridge Community College can be found online at https://www.brcc.edu/brcc/news/coronavirus.html.
