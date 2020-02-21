FISHERSVILLE — Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Rapunzel, Princess Tiana and other characters will be joining area children for breakfast at Bridge Christian Church on Saturday morning.
“It’s a magical morning with characters,” said Tamara Talley-Campbell, president of The Maddie Project.
Saturday’s breakfast will help raise money for The Maddie Project, a nonprofit that raises money for local families who have children battling cancer. Funds assist with transportation and medical costs.
Talley-Campbell said the nonprofit is partnering with Wilson Memorial High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, as well as James Madison University’s and West Virginia University’s chapters of “A Moment of Magic” for the breakfast.
“I just think that it’s phenomenal that these students work so hard for pediatric cancer,” Talley-Campbell said.
Last year the FCCLA group arranged the Character Breakfast for The Maddie Project as part of its community project.
Jenny Hildebrand, whose daughter, Kirsten, and son, Ethan, are members of FCCLA, said two high school students, Kirsten Hildebrand and Madison Humphries, and three Wilson Middle School students presented their projects on The Maddie Project at the FCCLA state competition in April 2019.
Hildebrand said the high school students placed second at state, while Ethan Hildebrand, Cadence Campbell and Will Wright from Wilson Middle placed first. Then they went to the national competition in Anaheim, California and “placed gold which is the highest that you can get in the national competition.”
Last year, between $2,200 raised with the Character Breakfast and other fundraising, the Wilson Memorial High students raised $6,000 for The Maddie Project, Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand’s children are “passionate” about raising money for pediatric cancer research, because Hildebrand’s father died 11 years ago at age 52 from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“Unfortunately, when you get a childhood cancer when you’re an adult, there are many places where it can hide,” Hildebrand said.
Kirsten Hildebrand, a senior at Wilson Memorial High, is hoping to join “A Moment of Magic” as a student at JMU in the fall, and continue to help raise funds for pediatric cancer.
Donations from Augusta Health, Martin’s in Waynesboro and Staunton, Wal-mart, the 7-11 in Fishersville and The Meating Place, as well as the attendance of participants are appreciated, Hildebrand said to “keep fighting for more than 4 percent of research for pediatric cancer.”
“We have a really great community, that’s for sure,” Hildebrand said.
This year’s event is sold out, but plans are in place to continue to hold the Character Breakfast annually.
