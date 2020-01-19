VERONA — Augusta County School Board held a retreat in Verona on Thursday afternoon to begin drafting the school system’s 2020-2021 budget.
The school board heard from Augusta County Schools Director of Personnel Jill Martin about recommendations from the benefits committee for the new budget.
“The big word up there is recommendations,” said Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric W. Bond. “We are still working through the budget process. We would like to put all of this into our budget, but it’s kind of a wait and see at this point.”
Martin said the committee’s 11 recommendations came from wanting to explore options for pay and benefits for all county school employees.
Several of the recommendations were also recommended last year, but the school board was unable to include them in its budget for 2019-2020.
Recurring recommendations include increasing payout to retirees for unused sick leave, adjusting vacation balance for 12-month employees, vacation leave accrual for 12-month employees, and providing an incentive for bus drivers with perfect attendance.
The committee’s recommendation is to increase the maximum payout from $5,000 to $10,000. Martin said the recommendation would affect the budget by approximately $80,000.
Bond said that increasing payout for unused sick leave to retirees has actually been recommended since 2007 or 2008.
“It’s something we’d like to do. So here we are in 2020. Maybe we can get it in this year,” he said.
School board member John Ocheltree Jr. suggested making the maximum payout a compromise at $7,500.
“We can do the formula however you want. Something is better than nothing,” Bond said.
Martin said that the school system has 12-month employees who accrue more than 36 vacation days that go unused.
“Many administrators aren’t able to use anything above 36 [days], because they’re busy, and the calendar doesn’t allow for it,” Martin said, adding that vacation days are lost that the employees earned.
The committee recommended the employees be paid for five days at most annually, which would affect the budget by more than $63,000.
When a teacher becomes an administrator, Martin said, they lose all vacation that has been accrued with the school system. The committee would like to change this policy so that when a teacher becomes an administrator, they earn vacation time according to years of service with the Virginia Retirement System.
Martin added that maintenance employees have no sick leave or vacation time when they begin with the county school system.
“This would be huge,” said Greg Troxell, Augusta County Schools’ director of operations and maintenance.
Troxell said two new employees he has hired have been affected by the school system’s vacation accrual policy in the last year. He said both employees went without pay in order to take time off to care for sick children.
Bond said that the school system’s current vacation accrual policy is “not very welcoming to Augusta County.”
A new recommendation is to provide county credit cards for teachers and administrators to make registration payments for conferences, reservations and other events.
School board member David Shiflett said he was glad to see this recommendation, and it was requested of him by agriculture teachers during last year’s week of national conference events.
“It ends up being a significant balance on their credit card until they can get it reimbursed,” said Shiflett.
School board chairman Nicholas T. Collins said the recommendation was a “good idea.”
Providing an incentive for bus drivers with perfect attendance was recommended last year. The committee recommended providing $300 for every three months of perfect attendance for a bus driver.
Martin said that more than 50 of the county’s bus drivers would qualify for the incentive.
Also new this year is the committee’s recommendation for a new 5-year plan for teacher salary increases.
“We’ve been looking at teacher salaries for a number of years,” Martin said.
The committee’s recommendation is to increase teacher salaries from 3 to 5% annually over the next five years.
The budget impact at 4% would be approximately $3 million annually for the next five years, according to Martin.
“I think we should put a great big check on that one if we have the money,” Martin said.
Bond said the new 5-year plan would be “a vision” for the school system.
The total for the committee’s 11 recommendations would be a little more than $5 million, Bond said, with the budget impact of a few items yet to be determined. For now, the committee’s recommendations are a “wish list.”
“And, hopefully, we can get as much of it incorporated as we can,” Bond said.
He added that none of the recommendations are outrageous requests, and they would bring Augusta County Schools up to speed with other school systems.
“It’s the cost of doing business now [in a school system],” Bond said.
