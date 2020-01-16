FISHERSVILLE — Eighth-grader Cassidy Plautz won a spelling bee at Wilson Middle School on Thursday against 28 other contestants.
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade did their best to spell each word dictated to them by pronouncer Lora Dattilio with friends and family cheering them on.
“Spelling rocks,” one student yelled from the audience.
Words grew steadily more complex with each new round, with anywhere from one to seven contestants at a time leaving the competition. Many students asked Dattilio to use a word in a sentence, or requested to know the origin of a word before attempting to spell it out.
Round after round passed until only three students remained in round 17. Only Cassidy Plautz and classmate Isaiah Roark, along with seventh-grader Logan Plautz, remained.
Cassidy Plautz, 14, correctly spelled the championship word, which was carborane. Logan Plautz, 12, finished second and Isaiah Roark, 14, was third.
Isaiah said he didn't study much for the spelling bee.
Logan Plautz said he studied for two days.
Cassidy agreed with Logan’s preparation time estimate.
“[It’s] not too bad," she said. "I’ve done it a lot before."
Cassidy and Logan will advance to the Augusta County spelling bee next month. The winner of the county spelling bee will proceed to a regional spelling bee, which is followed by a national competition.
“I feel like I could have gone farther, but I’m pretty happy with where I was,” Logan said.
Dattilio said the spelling bee at Wilson Middle School was sponsored by the Language Arts Department.
“What we do to determine the competitors is, we do a written bee in class, and the kids who are interested in participating put a star by their name," Dattilio said. "And then we do a spell-off if we need to."
About 35 Wilson Middle School students put a star by their name to indicate their interest in participating in the spelling bee, she said. Two alternates filled in at Thursday's spelling bee, with seventh-grader Emily Hayes standing in for Will Brackett and sixth-grader Reilley Dameron standing in for Ella Johnson.
“If you want to participate in spelling bees, do a lot of writing," Isaiah said. "That’s how I got my spelling skills."
The Augusta County Spelling Bee will be conducted at Wilson Middle School on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
