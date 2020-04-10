Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE MID 20S IN THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY TO THE LOW 30S IN THE NORTHWEST DC/BALTIMORE SUBURBS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN, NORTHWEST AND WESTERN VIRGINIA AND PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&