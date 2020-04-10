Local schools closed March 13 in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to protect students and teachers against the spread of COVID-19.
But while students went home to their families to receive instruction from teachers remotely, what happened to their classroom pets?
At the beginning of the academic year in the fall at William Perry Elementary School, students participated in a contest to name the Beta fish in school counselor Sara Loker’s office.
“They love to look for him,” said Loker, of Lil Ricky, who was named by a fifth-grader who won the contest.
Loker said she gave her son a Beta fish last spring and wanted a low-maintenance pet for her office at school when she applied for Petsmart’s Pets in the Classroom grant.
“I knew how to care for [a Beta fish] at that point,” Loker said.
The grant pays for the pet and necessary supplies.
Loker obtained Lil Ricky, fish food and a tank with funds from the grant.
Lil Ricky is helpful in situations, Loker said, when a student is struggling in the classroom and Loker will invite the student to her office and say: “Do you want to see Lil Ricky?”
“It’s been nice to have that,” Loker said.
She said all students at the school, because they participated in the naming contest, are excited about Lil Ricky and consider him William Perry Elementary’s fish, not her fish.
“It’s kind of relaxing to have him in the office,” Loker said.
Since school closed on March 13, Lil Ricky has been at home with Loker, and bounced back after being lethargic in February.
Loker said at her house “he has been so active and zooming around [in his tank].”
“He’s a calming presence,” Loker said.
The Resource classroom at Stuarts Draft Elementary School has three pet rats: Rosie, who is one year old, and four-month-old sisters Ally Rat and Wonder Rat.
“That rat is more popular than I am in that school,” said Stephanie Painter, an instructional aide at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, of Rosie.
In the hallways and in the classroom, Painter said students say hello to Rosie the rat before saying hello to her.
According to Painter, the classroom adopted Rosie last academic year after reading about “Templeton” the rat in the book “Charlotte’s Web.”
Rats only live about three years, so Allie Rat and Wonder Rat, an albino, were adopted from the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst.
Wonder Rat is named after the children’s book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, and Painter said Stuarts Draft Elementary has a student who also has albinism.
“She always asks: ‘When can I see the rat that looks like me?’” Painter said.
Students in SPED teacher Heather Payne’s Resource room, Painter said, have physical, mental or developmental challenges.
Many of the students enjoy reading to Rosie.
“So she’s made a big impact on the kids,” Painter said.
On weekends and holidays, Painter takes the classroom rats home to care for them.
Since March 13, Painter said Rosie keeps looking for the students who give her treats at school.
“I know they really miss her,” Painter said. “Rosie misses the kids too.”
Layla the rabbit, who will be four years old in May, is missing the students in Amber Morris’s kindergarten class at Wilson Elementary School.
“I think she can tell that she’s not around the kids,” said Morris.
Morris said she began bringing Layla to school when she previously taught third grade four years ago.
“She would get out — they knew they had to keep reading for her to stay out,” Morris said of Layla’s role in her third-grade classroom.
With her kindergarten classes, Layla has provided positive reinforcement for their good behavior in class.
Morris said Layla provides a form of classroom management, and also helps keep Morris calm.
“She’s really just a snuggler” with Morris’s five- and six-year-old students at Wilson Elementary.
Layla provides Morris an opportunity to teach her students how to be safe with a pet.
She said her students have learned that if Layla’s bunny ears are down, that means the students are too loud.
“They’ve picked up on that themselves,” Morris said.
At home with Morris during the pandemic, Morris said Layla knows the difference.
“Me and Layla miss our littles, and we can’t wait until this is over and we can get back to our routine,” Morris said.
