VERONA — In the Augusta County School Board’s first meeting of 2020, Nicholas T. Collins was named chairman of the board after serving the last year as vice chairman.
School board member John Ward was named vice chairman for 2020.
Tim Swortzel, outgoing chairman of the school board, said serving as chairman was fun.
“It is a little different sitting there [in the chairman’s seat] than here,” said Swortzel.
He said he enjoyed the experience of serving as chairman of the county school board.
“Thank you all for allowing me to do that,” Swortzel said.
Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond provided a glimpse into Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed 2020-2021 budget, “and what this means for Augusta County Schools.”
Bond added that the school system does not “have all the answers just yet” about the upcoming budget season.
Aside from the governor’s budget, the U.S. Senate will also propose a budget, as well as the House of Representatives.
“So, a lot of this could change,” Bond said of the governor’s budget.
Bond warned that the school board members must keep in mind that funding from the state is based upon the school system’s average daily membership (ADM), but the governor’s proposed budget provides technical benchmarking updates for Standards of Quality programs and a revision to employer rates for fringe benefits paid to the Virginia Retirement System.
According to Bond, the revision to the employer rate will bring the school system from 15.68 percent to 16.62 percent in the governor’s proposed budget, which comes to $523,000 in terms of dollar amount.
The governor’s proposed budget does not include teacher raises this year.
“So there’s really nothing in there in this year’s budget for compensation for our teachers,” Bond said.
He added “that’s a little bit disappointing.”
Northam “did put quite a bit of money in,” however, for the Virginia Preschool Initiative. The number of slots is proposed to increase from 226 to 233 for the school system.
“He also put some money in for our kindergarten through 3rd grade primary class size reduction,” Bond said. “For us, that will be an increase of additional $287,810.”
Bond pointed out what is not included in the governor’s budget, such as no school infrastructure funding and not full funding of Virginia Standards of Quality.
Augusta County Schools can expect to receive an increase in state funding of $1.8 million for 2020-2021, Bond said.
Unknown variables for the budget include the school system’s ADM, health insurance premiums and funding from the county.
“Bottom line: it is some new money coming to us, hopefully,” Bond said.
Collins represents the North River District, Ward is on the Riverheads District seat and Swortzel represents the Wayne District.
Thursday night was the first meeting for Coach Tom Goforth filling the South River District seat on the school board.
During school board member comment, Goforth said that in recent weeks he has attended five Buffalo Gap boys jayvee basketball games, Stuarts Draft’s state final championship game and the open house for the Waynesboro-Augusta STEP Learning Lab.
“Being the rookie, I tried to get out as much as I could,” said Goforth.
Donna Wells remains as the Beverly Manor District representative, David R. Shiflett represents Middle River and Dr. John L. Ocheltree Jr. is the Pastures District representative.
