VERONA — After recommendations from the benefits committee, the Augusta County School Board began discussion of its 2020-2021 budget goals at a retreat on Thursday.
Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond lead the conversation with a recap of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, which the board discussed at its regular meeting on Jan. 2.
Augusta County Schools anticipates receiving $100,000 additional funding from the state for the Virginia Preschool Initiative, as well as more than $287,000 marked for K-3 Primary class size reduction.
The governor’s budget, according to Bond, includes support for at-risk kids and funding for school counselors. Funding for ESL is also increased in Northam’s 2020-2021 budget for the county’s schools with nearly $52,000 marked.
Basic aid for Augusta County students is up $990,000.
Bond also pointed out what is not in the state’s budget for county schools.
State funding for public schools has not returned to pre-Great Recession amounts let alone been adjusted for inflation.
“So it has really hampered not only us, but it has hampered school divisions across the state,” said Bond.
County schools can expect a net total of $1.3 million from the state for 2020-2021.
“You’ve seen the unknowns every year those of you who have been on the board,” Bond said.
Bond said the school board can expect to know by the end of January how much funding to expect from the county in 2020-2021.
Eyeing pay raise for teachers
The school board just completed a five-year plan for teacher raises that actually took six years, so now the board will consider a new five-year plan for compensating teachers.
“We lost ground on the first year,” Bond said of Augusta County Schools compared to nine other area school systems when it came to teacher compensation in 2014-2015, the first year of the board’s five-year plan.
In a teacher compensation scale comparison of 10 area school systems, Augusta County ranked sixth, seventh or eighth in the last few years, according to Bond.
“I think a school division our size, a county geographically our size with the industry we have and two interstates going through the heart of us we probably ought to be doing a little bit better than that,” Bond said.
He added that county staff’s proposed 5-year plan to give teachers a 4 percent raise each year for the next five years was “ambitious, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable.”
Bond said that if the school board could give teachers a 20 percent raise right now, the county school system would meet the national average for teacher pay.
The county school system experiences the most competition for hiring teachers from Waynesboro, Staunton and Rockingham County, according to Bond.
A raise of 4 percent each year for the next five years for teachers would enable Augusta County Schools to remain competitive. Four percent would add more than $3 million to the board’s budget each year.
Bond said that when it comes to state and federal funding per pupil, Waynesboro is No. 6, Staunton is No. 8, and the county is ranked ninth out of 10 school systems.
“That’s laughable,” said Augusta County School Board Chairman Nicholas T. Collins.
School Board Vice Chairman John Ward asked if the county loses teachers to retention or recruitment by other school systems.
Bond said both are reasons why teachers leave the county school system.
“The problem is our pie is only so large, and we know that,” said school board member David Shiflett. The ability of the school board to fund certain budget items depends on how they slice the pie.
Collins said that the board lives in a county “that has the economic ability to be better than the bottom.”
Fields might get lights
Every budget season the school board receives a list of requests from schools within the divisions to add to the budget. This year the requests total $6.2 million.
“We go through this list every year and we try to capture as much as we possibly can and can afford,” Bond said.
A budget request from maintenance, Augusta County Schools’ Director of Operations and Maintenance Greg Troxell said, is $200,000, the cost projection to install lights on one softball field at an Augusta County school.
“We have to start moving toward that,” Bond said. “That’s a Title IX situation.”
School board member Donna Wells asked how much the softball field lights will cost, and Bond said approximately at least $180,000 per field.
The plan is for the school board to install or replace lights on one field each year for the next nine years, which includes five softball fields and four baseball fields.
“As long as we’re moving toward the end goal, we’re fine [according to Title IX],” Bond said.
In the board’s draft budget goals for 2020-2021, Bond and staff suggest four goals, such as an instructional focus on deeper thinking and learning for students, and continuous improvement of teacher salary scales.
“I think that will always be a budget goal of yours, I hope,” Bond said of the salary scales.
The draft also includes starting a plan to build additions onto Buffalo Gap and Riverheads high schools, which would both serve as 2-story building space for middle school classrooms.
Finally, the board is encouraged by the superintendent and staff to address maintenance infrastructure needs.
Bond said that the middle school additions to Buffalo Gap and Riverheads high schools were part of the school board’s 10-year strategic plan as solutions to concerns that Beverly Manor Middle School is in the center of the county west of Interstate 81, and causing loss of instructional time for students to ride buses home.
In 2014, county staff estimated each addition would cost $15 million.
“You can’t start building a vision until you have something to build on,” Bond said.
He added that staff would like to put out an rfp for an architect in the next two weeks for the projects.
Each addition would provide classroom space for grades 6 to 8. By 2023, the Riverheads addition is projected to have 330 students and the Buffalo Gap addition 302.
At Buffalo Gap, in particular, the wing will at first house 300 middle school students.
Bond said that the school board cannot justify building a new middle school building just for 300 students, but can build a wing or addition to an existing county school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.