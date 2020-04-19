The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) is recognizing Augusta County Public Schools in its 24th annual VSBA Showcases for Success directory.
The directory highlights K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools, according to a press release, and Augusta County is one of 44 school systems featured in the directory.
VSBA is recognizing three different Augusta County initiatives including the Innovation Team, two Augusta County science classes participating in a partnership with the Science Museum of Virginia and Secure Futures Solar, and Trailblazers.
The Augusta County Innovation Team are members of the first cohort of Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network, and have helped identify “critical 21st century skills and attributes for all learners and designed a graphic and indicators to support integration of these skills and attributes in all classrooms.”
The team used the Virginia profile of a graduate as a starting point, then enlisted input from students, parents, teachers, administrators and community members “to tailor the ACPS profile to the needs of our communities.”
“The final product outlines our desire for all students and adults to be life-long learners, innovators and contributors,” the press release stated.
In the fall, two Augusta County science classes created “Throwing Solar Shade,” a research project of “combined project-based learning with climate science and rooftop solar power.”
“Students designed, researched and presented their findings as citizen scientists on what they’re learning through an opportunity to conduct basic research about climate change, local ecosystems and the effects of rooftop solar arrays on their schools,” the press release stated.
In addition, 27 Augusta County teachers took on a new role this academic year by becoming Trailblazers.
The press release stated that the teachers are “charged with leading Augusta County Public Schools into the age of Innovation” by exploring deeper learning strategies and sharing their experiences.
The Trailblazers’ focus is on the Augusta County profile of a learner.
“Supported by professional development, peer collaboration, and coaching, Trailblazers serve as models of best practice. By sharing their innovations for deeper learning and 21st teaching and learning within their schools and throughout the division, Trailblazers are building capacity in our schools and the division for deeper learning and 21st-century teaching and learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.