SWOOPE — The “pandemic-era” graduations across the area and across the country might be out of the ordinary, but in the end a graduation is a graduation.
Friday’s commencement at Buffalo Gap High School, which continued on Saturday as well, was no different as it was marked by nervousness, tears, excitement, and celebration.
The difference, of course, was that everything took place in small groups rather than a crowded gymnasium.
“We wanted to make these graduations as special as possible for these kids,” said Augusta County Superintendent Eric Bond, who was in attendance at the Gap graduation Friday night. “They have missed out on so much, so wanted to make their graduation as unique as we possibly could.”
Without a doubt the Bison students will remember their special graduation as the teachers and administration at Buffalo Gap went all out to make the event memorable for the 120 graduates. Every few minutes a student and a small group of family members moved through the celebratory process and were cheered on by their teachers at every stop.
A student and his or her group first walked into the courtyard area beside the gym where they could pose in front of “Class of 2020” signs with their family for photographs. Then at the appointed time, they moved inside to a station where they picked up other graduation paraphernalia, such as honor stoles or colored cords or other awards. Next stop was the lobby outside the gymnasium for another photo opportunity. Then the student went to one door, while the family entered another door and walked over to an up-close-and-personal spot in front of the stage set up in the gymnasium.
Then came the big moment as the student marched into the gym to the usual graduation music, walked across the stage, picked up a diploma, paused for a moment in front of the camera, then came down the steps to a cheering family. More photographs, a school T-shirt, and a bag of goodies were picked up before the family excited out the back door.
Before the main graduations, however, the student speakers were filmed. Class Salutatorian Jakob Kauffmann presented his opening remarks, Senior Class President Tucker Kiracofe introduced commencement speaker Zach Jacobs, a Legislative Analyst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Principal Dr. Ian Marshall gave a welcome, Bond delivered a message to the graduates, and Valedictorian Annika Fisher delivered remarks for her classmates.
Just like on a Hollywood set, there were film crews giving countdowns and telling everyone which camera to look into. When the two days of filming are over, everything will be condensed into one smooth-running graduation video as a keepsake for the students of their special time.
That video will come in the future. On Friday night, however, it was all about graduation and celebration. For Salutatorian Kauffmann, who is headed to the University of Virginia, the message was all about showing up and persevering no matter what life threw at you.
“I would like to thank my classmates and friends for an unforgettable high school experience,” he said in his commencement speech.
Kauffmann, and his brother Joseph, are one of two sets of twins in the Buffalo Gap graduating class. The other set is Tucker and Kaley Kiracofe. Both honor graduates, Tucker is the Senior Class president. Among their family group were their parents Tina and Karl as well as three grandparents. During the commencement ceremony, Mom couldn’t help but dab her eyes with a tissue. Although the ceremony was certainly different, she said there was a bright spot.
“Every family gets a front row seat. Today was wonderful because we have been so worried that they might not have the graduation at all. Maybe this was more meaningful because we didn’t know how it would look and how it was going to happen, but it was just us and the kids and it was very nice,” she said.
Her newly-graduated twins plan to attend Virginia Tech (Tucker) and Virginia Commonwealth (Kaley) in the fall.
The individual attention paid to each graduate seemed to make the moment special for those graduates moving through the ceremonial process. Just like in any graduation, a few graduates took the time to personalize their mortarboards. Nancy Crosby, who will attend Blue Ridge Community College in the fall, decorated the top of her mortarboard with the words “I’m standing here today because you helped me find my way” and photos of her family. She said the decoration was a thank you to her family for helping her get to this point in her life. And, just like other graduations, when Crosby and her family exited the gymnasium, she paused and tossed her cap in the air.
Valedictorian Annika Fisher actually delivered the graduation’s closing remarks into the camera first on Friday evening. Fisher, who not only graduated at the top of her class, but also received awards in education and English, said that the end of the year has been “jarring and disheartening,” but that she is grateful to all those who worked to give her class a graduation that was as normal as possible.
“I know that it took a lot of time and effort and I am thankful to them for offering us this experience,” she explained.
To her classmates, Fisher said, “Life is Long. We are still young and we need to move forward with an underlying sense of calm and excitement. Find value in each step in your journey.”
