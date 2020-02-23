Scott and Kelly Simons encourage boys in the community with the Augusta Spartans Football Camp, but a Virginia Department of Education program is making it possible for the couple to make an even bigger impact in the Waynesboro community.
Through Education Improvement Scholarship Tax Credits, the Simons have made a second donation of $100,000 to Fishburne Military School. The Simons made their first $100,000 donation in 2018, which made it possible for 18 students to attend Fishburne.
“We just want more of the community to know about the program,” Simons said. “Fishburne is such a big asset to our community.”
The Simons’ donation “is facilitating the feasibility for us to be able to [guide young men],” especially for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a military school like Fishburne, school Superintendent Capt. Mark Black said.
A relationship between Simons and Fishburne began a few years ago, according to Simons, when he was looking for a football field in the community for the 100 kids in the Augusta Spartans Football Camp to play on. He said that Black offered Fishburne’s field at no cost.
“Although I never served in the military, I have a profound respect for any public servant, most definitely anybody that would go and lay their life on the line for our freedom,” Simons said.
Simons said he and his wife wanted to find a way to give back to the community that gives so much to his company, Valley Auto Group, and his accountant gave him a list of qualified organizations. Fishburne Military School was at the top of page two.
“[Fishburne is] one of the best military schools right in our backyard,” Simons said. “Our thoughts on that is, the investments we’re paying now will pay dividends in the future. It’ll pay dividends in our community, it’ll pay dividends in our military.”
With Thursday’s second donation of $100,000, depending on qualifications, at least another 18 students are expected to have the opportunity to attend Fishburne.
Simons said he encourages others to look at educational programs in Virginia.
“If you owe state taxes, why not control where the tax dollars go? Why not have them funnel back into our community?” Simons said.
Simons added that one of the boys from the Augusta Spartans has enrolled at Fishburne.
“That’s making a direct impact in this community,” Simons said.
Ian Fraser, Fishburne Military School’s business manager, said that between the Virginia Department of Education and the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation, 26 students have enrolled under the program, including 14 local boys.
“The main thing is it’s allowed us to bring in a number of students we wouldn’t normally,” Fraser said.
In return, each individual who donates funds receives a tax credit, and students are able to continue to acquire funds to finish an education at Fishburne.
