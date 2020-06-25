Fishburne Military School cadets will head back to classes this August, the school announced this week.
In a letter to its cadets, parents and prospective families, the all-male military boarding school outlined its plans for in-person classes and athletics resuming.
Superintendent Capt. Mark Black said in the letter that Fishburne Military School had "withstood the test of time" and that the school intended to "demonstrate that mettle again throughout the 2020-2021 academic year."
The school's reopening plan emphasizes that the campus will be treated as a "restricted, sanctuary environment" throughout the year and that the school will implement a hybrid of traditional classroom instruction and online, virtual classroom technology.
While the school said some assignments and instruction will be offered to Cadets online in order to limit the number of students in a classroom at one time, "our students will have in-person instruction every day," Black said.
"Our faculty and staff have developed a schedule that employs a symbiotic relationship between actual and virtual classrooms that will greatly benefit the Corps of Cadets while maintaining the highest level of safety possible," Black continued.
Fishburne's plan explains that “the greatest strengths of in-person learning stem from the face-to-face contact which enhances the breadth of the lesson. In person, an instructor can tailor the lesson through a better understanding of the students’ comprehension levels...online learning is more tailored to a one-size-fits-all model which focuses on key points in the curriculum and provides opportunities for reinforcing actual classroom instruction."
The school said a strictly online environment is "not conducive to capturing the nuances of a lesson or understanding the dynamics or individual comprehension."
Students will begin returning to the Waynesboro campus on August 9 with the entire student body expected to return by August 15. Classes are scheduled to resume on August 18.
