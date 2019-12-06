Secure Futures LLC of Staunton had a bright idea.
The solar panel company was able to get students at Riverheads and Fort Defiance high schools to do solar power projects with funding from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge and curriculum development from the Science Museum of Virginia.
On Thursday, students from Riverheads and Fort Defiance high schools presented on their projects at the museum in Richmond, following a presentation by the museum’s scientist Dr. Jeremy Hoffman, who has a background in climatology.
“I think that the presentations from our side were to show them a professional example,” said Science Museum of Virginia Communications Manager Jennifer Guild.
Hoffman’s presentation was about a citizen scientist project conducted by the museum called Urban Heat Island, in which sites around the city were tested for heat exposure.
Guild said that some sites were found to be 16 degrees hotter than sites with pavement.
From Hoffman’s presentation, Guild said the students learned about how the museum conducted a project, and then shared the results to inform the public.
“Then citizens become more informed about their neighborhoods,” Guild said of the museum’s project.
Andrew Grigsby is customer solutions manager with Secure Futures. He said when the company installs solar panels at schools it looks for learning opportunities for the students.
“We were excited,” Grigsby said of pitching the idea for “Throwing Solar Shade” to Augusta County Schools, as well as the city of Richmond, as a pilot program. “Our company has for awhile supported the integration of our rooftop solar panels as use for learning tools.”
The pilot program is “our attempt to take it next level,” Grigsby said.
Students were given the opportunity to conduct original research, and were exposed to “raw data about what’s happening with environmental conditions with rooftops.”
“The hard work of the teachers and the students made for really impressive presentations yesterday. Everyone was pretty blown away by the quality of the students’ work,” Grigsby said.
He added that Secure Futures is thrilled with the result of “sort of a wild idea on our part,” and the company hopes to obtain grant funding in 2020 for more school divisions to participate.
“It’s an amazing partnership with Secure Futures, VCU and the Virginia Science Museum,” said Fort Defiance High Principal Larry Landes, who accompanied teachers and students to Richmond Thursday.
He said the presentations by the students “took my breath away.”
“Our kids’ projects dealt with things in our community,” Landes said.
Two students conducted a project on installing solar panels on buildings at a poultry farm, another group looked at how to make parking lot pavement cooler with solar shading, and another group tackled how can light bulbs in the school be more efficient.
Landes said another team conducted a project on how to make the school’s cafeteria more efficient when it comes to recycling and food waste management.
“It ties right in with our theme of performance-based learning,” Landes said of the project.
For example, students plan to follow-up and look into planting native plants behind the school to prevent erosion and runoff, as well as placing certain plants around the school building to help with shading and solar efficiency.
Fourteen students from Cindy Schroer’s advanced ecology class at Fort Defiance presented their projects at the museum.
“They were definitely outside of their comfort zone to begin with,” Schroer said of her students’ presenting their projects.
But she is “very proud of them.”
“It was amazing,” she said. “There’s a huge learning curve when it comes to solar energy.”
The students had a lot of research to do for their projects.
The 10-week project began, Schroer said, after Secure Futures brought the idea to Augusta Schools at the beginning of this academic year. In this pilot program, the plan was for students participating to work on the project one day each week.
“I think I wanted [my students] to understand the importance of solar, and the fact that these are potential careers,” Schroer said of the goal she had for her students.
Solar energy will be “our way of life in the future,” she said.
The teacher learned alongside her students.
Schroer said she learned “about solar totally.”
“I learned a lot about the ability of my students,” she added.
Lauren Rhodes, 16, is a junior at Fort Defiance. With a partner, she presented her project Thursday about determining if it is cost effective to transfer her family’s farm, Orchard Hill Farms LLC in Augusta County, to solar power.
Lauren said she knew she had several questions to answer with her project: Would solar power be economical for her family’s poultry farm? What grant funding opportunities would be available? What environmental effects would be possible?
“Through my project, something that really stood out to me is that solar has really made leaps and bounds, especially in the last 10 years,” Lauren said of what she learned.
However, solar power still lacks when it comes to rural farms.
Lauren said location is important for farms when it comes to acquiring funding. A farm must be paid off and making a profit in order to fall into a 30 percent tax break and be eligible for solar power funding.
“I would like to say that it has,” Lauren said of how her project has changed her plans for the future. “I’m also very passionate about agriculture as a whole.”
Lauren said she would like to continue her efforts to see how to make solar power affordable for farmers.
Fort Defiance’s Caroline Miller, 16, was on a path toward pursuing a career in biology, but conducting a solar project now has the junior changing her mind.
“I think that I actually want to become a solar engineer,” she said.
Caroline’s project aimed at maximizing Thermoplastic elastomer vulcanizate, also known as TPV. She based her project on human reaction when skin gets cold and reacts with chill bumps.
She created a 3D design of a solar panel prototype, and directed light back and forth. Caroline said she collected data every 30 seconds for two hours under light then sun exposure.
She said her projected found that TPV used heat radiance, and more heat or light were refracted.
“It was a great experience,” Caroline said of presenting her project in Richmond Thursday.
She said she hopes the program can continue because it’s a “fantastic opportunity for kids my age.”
Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond said he is very proud of the students and teachers from Riverheads and Fort Defiance who participated in the program.
“I appreciate the Science Museum of Virginia and Secure Futures for hosting and sponsoring this very important educational experience,” said Bond. “This project allowed our students to participate in renewable energy research, which required them to use and develop their critical thinking, communication, collaboration and problem solving skills.”
