FORT DEFIANCE — Applause and cheers from the Fort Defiance parking lot could be heard Wednesday, but commencement exercises for the class of 2020 looked dramatically different than previous years.
Fort Defiance conducted its 58th annual commencement exercises for the class of 2020 on Wednesday in the school’s auditorium. Graduation, however, was more unconventional because of COVID-19.
Graduates arrived at the school between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to walk across the stage, have photos taken and receive their diplomas. But this year, graduates were not met with a large crowd, hugs or handshakes.
Each graduate was allowed to pick a time slot for themselves and six family members to enter the auditorium. All others had to watch the event via live stream or wait outside the school.
Typical graduation speeches were pre-recorded and each graduate will receive a graduation photo package and DVD courtesy of Augusta County Public Schools.
Fort Defiance alum and former NBA player Dell Curry, father of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry, even took the time to wish the class of 2020 congratulations via YouTube on May 9.
“I want to say congratulations to all the graduating seniors on a job well done. I know its been tough not being able to celebrate your senior year like you envisioned,” Curry, a 1982 graduate, said in his video. “Thanks for hanging in there and getting the job done. I know your family and friends are so proud of you right now.”
Fort Defiance principal Larry Landes, who is retiring this year, said 117 graduates were scheduled to participate Wednesday and another 28 will graduate Thursday.
Graduation for the Indians was originally scheduled for May 18 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fort Defiance is the first Augusta County public school to hold graduation exercises for the class of 2020.
Fort Defiance’s 2020 valedictorian is Hugh Shields, and the 2020 salutatorian is Cassidy Lam. Jonas Fike was the senior class president.
