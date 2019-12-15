Four Augusta County Schools’ teachers were recently honored with various state and regional awards.
Tonya Coffey, one of nine Instructional Technology Resource Teachers for Augusta County Schools, received the 2019 Technology Coach of the Year Award in Roanoke in early December at the Virginia State Technology Conference.
Coffey is in the dissertation phase at Liberty University and a doctoral candidate. She earned her bachelor’s in early education from Mary Baldwin University with an endorsement in SPED.
“I’ve always been fascinated by it,” said Coffey regarding technology.
As a child, she said she was the kid who did not want to share the video game with anyone.
“I would sit there until I beat the game,” she said.
Before becoming an ITRT six years ago, Coffey was a fourth grade teacher for one year, then a third grade teacher for four years.
Coffey, who lives in Augusta County, oversees technology at Wilson and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools.
“Truly honored,” she said of receiving the award, for which she was nominated by Augusta County Schools Director of Technology Mike Howdyshell.
Coffey said she is focused on helping Augusta County students achieve success through Virginia Profile of a Graduate.
“Knowing that I have the opportunity to bridge that gap between the school and the community — it’s empowering,” Coffey said.
Coffey usually makes a presentation or two every year at the VST Conference. She said this year she presented on what she is doing to help pre-K through 5th grade students and teachers in the classroom with technology.
“It’s truly an honor. I’m completely humbled by the thought that a committee chose to honor me,” Coffey said of the award.
She added that she is “going to do it justice,” and live up to the honor of having received the award.
Coffey said that she has seen technology break barriers in the classroom for students who are more auditory learners. And she experienced the advantages of technology as a child.
“It was a tool that helped me become a better learner,” Coffey said.
Courtney Hallacher is the recipient of the Headwaters, Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Educator of the Year award for 2019, as well as The 2019 Virginia Conservation Educator of the Year in the secondary education division.
“I feel pretty good about it,” said Hallacher of receiving her awards. “Honestly, I can’t believe that I got it, especially for the state.”
Hallacher, who lives in Augusta County and teaches Ecology, Advanced Ecology and Anatomy at Riverheads High School, earned a degree in secondary education from the California University of Pennsylvania, with a concentration in Biology.
She just earned her master’s in education and environment-based learning from Mary Baldwin University, and was among the first class to graduate under the university name.
She began teaching 15 years ago. She said Riverheads High Principal Matt Stevens encouraged her to apply for the awards.
“I think it was the subject that came most easily to me, and I felt that I could explain it most easily,” said Hallacher of why she chose to teach science.
Hallacher said that she knew no matter what she would pursue a career in science.
“I just show up to work every day, and try to give my students the best environmental science experience they can have,” she said.
Tammy Johnson, a 1997 graduate of Riverheads High School, has been a physical education and health teacher for 18 years. She has taught at Stuarts Draft Middle for three years, and previously coached softball and basketball at Riverheads High.
“It’s definitely an honor to be chosen to be the VAHPERD Middle School PE Teacher of the Year,” said Johnson, who lives in Augusta County. VAHPERD stands for the Virginia Association for Health and Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Johnson received her award, which is a plaque, a gift card to buy sports equipment for her school and a sweatshirt that reads: Teacher of the Year VAHPERD on Nov. 9, at the 82nd annual Virginia PE Conference in Virginia Beach. A Madison County teacher was chosen for the high school award, and a Scottsville teacher for the elementary level.
She said she knows Virginia has a lot of great teachers, yet she was chosen.
“I feel like I just go to work every day and do my job,” Johnson said.
Since she was a little girl, Johnson said she knew she wanted to be a teacher, but playing sports in middle school convinced her that she wanted to be a physical education teacher.
“So I could be around sports all day, and still be a teacher,” she said.
She earned a bachelor’s in health and exercise science from Bridgewater College, and a master’s in sports administration.
She said it feels great that someone nominated her because they felt she was “going above and beyond.”
Johnson said she has had the opportunity in her career to work with “amazing people.”
“I feel like there’s a lot of support for PE teachers in our school,” Johnson said, especially from Principal Steve Musick.
She added that she feels Augusta County Schools is very supportive also.
“It’s a blessing to have these kinds of people back you and believe in you,” she said. “And, of course, the best part of my job is the kids. They’re why I go to work every day.”
Emily Quesenberry, an art teacher at Stuarts Draft High School for 10 years, received The Secondary Division Art Educator Award for The Blue Ridge Region from the Virginia Art Education Association.
“I knew I wanted to teach art since 8th grade,” said Quesenberry, who holds a bachelor’s in fine arts with a concentration on education from James Madison University, as well as a master’s in art education.
Quesenberry found herself in an art class in 8th grade, although she had not signed up for the class.
“And I just fell in love with the atmosphere,” she said.
Her teacher made art fun, and from then on, Quesenberry said, she set out to pursue a degree in art and to become an art teacher.
Quesenberry accepted her award, a certificate, on November 9 at the association’s state conference.
“Well, I think being told that someone was nominating me was a shell shock,” Quesenberry said of receiving the award.
She said she works hard every day for her students.
“It’s just an honor that someone would nominate me,” Quesenberry, who lives in Rockingham County, said.
The individual who nominated her did so because they wanted to share “how awesome” Quesenberry is as a teacher.
“I guess [the award] helped validate what I try to do with the students at Stuarts Draft,” Quesenberry said.
