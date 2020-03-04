Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro think it made the “write” decision this week.
The club donated 2,000 notebooks and No. 2 pencils to the Waynesboro Schools system at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The donation serves as a follow-up to United Way of Greater Augusta’s Stuff the Bus campaign held every August.
“And this year when we were doing the campaign, we were asking a lot of the teachers and administrators: ‘What is it that you think that the kids need the most?’” said United Way Director of Operations Kristi Williams.
No. 1 was notebooks and No. 2 was No. 2 pencils.
“This club is so generous that not only did the Kiwanis Club donate so many notebooks and backpacks to Stuff the Bus at the beginning of the school year, but we also announced that Kiwanis was donating 2,000 notebooks in the second half of the year to the schools,” Williams, who is also a member of the Kiwanis Club, said.
Williams said teachers told United Way that supplies for Stuff the Bus run out before the end of the school year.
When students do not have the money to buy supplies, Williams said some teachers end up buying supplies for them.
“And doing whatever they need to do to get the kids what they need,” Williams said.
She said the hope is that this donation of notebooks and pencils will get Waynesboro Schools students through this academic year and summer school.
“So when the next school year starts, Stuff the Bus will be able to come in and start the school year off right, and all the kids will have what they need to be successful in school,” Williams said.
Williams said that the donation idea was that of Kiwanis Club member Carl Persing, who serves as treasurer of the club.
“I just want to say thank you for all your volunteering and support throughout the year,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
He added the school system appreciates Stuff the Bus.
“It provides a lot of our students who are economically disadvantaged or have pretty tough times at home to have materials, and takes some of that burden off the school system. But when we get to this time of year, particularly at the secondary, at the middle and high school level, they use lots of notebooks and pencils and change classes that semester,” Cassell said.
Cassell said the school system has a lot of volunteers in its four elementary schools “doing wonderful things, but sometimes our middle and high school get overlooked.”
“So we really do appreciate these materials for all our schools,” Cassell said.
Cassell said that most of the notebooks and pencils will go to Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School students, as well as Valley Academy and Waynesboro-Augusta Supporting Transition Employment Program Learning Lab (STEP).
“What happened to make this possible,” said Persing. “It wasn’t any kind of partnership we had with Wal-mart. But after Stuff the Bus, Wal-mart put their notebooks on sale for 25 cents a piece. They’re normally 88 cents a piece.”
Persing said he contacted Wal-mart and said the club wanted to buy 2,000 notebooks, and Wal-mart was able to set aside a palette of notebooks for the club to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.