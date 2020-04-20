Teachers and students have literally stepped outside of classrooms and are finding new ways to connect and learn during quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And parents are learning right along with them.
After Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Virginia public and private schools closed for two weeks beginning March 16, Wenonah Elementary School second-grade teacher Michelle Wright said she asked her students, “Are you safe? Are you eating?”
The same questions she would have asked if she could see them in the classroom each day.
By March 23, Northam announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
At Waynesboro elementary schools, teachers of each grade level worked together and created one choice board per grade for students learning from home. While students will not be graded on the material they choose to do at home during the pandemic, their teachers are encouraging them to participate.
“I know in my case parent and teacher connection has become very strong,” Wright, who was a kindergarten teacher at Wenonah for a year before teaching second grade, said.
She encourages her students to call her, Facetime with her, connect in any way they can to discuss the activities they are doing from their choice board.
Wright said that the plan includes flexible options for teachers and parents, and she feels Waynesboro Schools has done a nice job across all elementary school grade levels.
Students pick up a new choice board every Monday when they pick up food provided by the school system.
According to Wright, Waynesboro School Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey encouraged teachers to create activities that would be creative for students and allow them to have fun “while they would also get something out of it.”
Wenonah Elementary School principal Tonya Carter encouraged teachers to keep in mind the overall idea of Virginia profile of a graduate when planning their choice boards.
Wright said that from a teacher perspective, the choice boards allowed the teachers to work collaboratively to create structured learning activities. Activities were designed around parents already having the resources necessary in their homes, so they would not have to buy anything.
The choice board activities, Wright said, are intended to provide support and structure for students while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, not more stress. The teachers’ goal was “simple is best,” Wright said.
Wenonah Elementary School special education teacher Taylor Flavin also worked with each grade level to ensure that all students can be successful with the activities.
Flavin said what is most important to her right now is maintaining communication with the families of her students. Learning also is important, but Flavin said she makes sure students’ needs are met including housing, food and safety.
Flavin Facetimes with her students so that she can see them, and said she’s told students to communicate their needs.
“I know this has been difficult for them,” Flavin said of Wenonah’s special education students. “Their routines have been completely shattered.”
Routine is important for students with special needs, and Flavin said she spends a lot of time in an academic year teaching routine.
The challenge for Flavin is that this time of year is “the most special time to share with kids.” Near the end of the academic year, relationships have been built, spring has come and events are held to celebrate the hard work put in by teachers and students before the academic year ends.
“It’s just so hard that we don’t get to make those memories,” Flavin said.
As a teacher, Flavin said she also has a challenge with worrying about her students’ and their families’ safety during a pandemic. However, Flavin said she has been “amazed at everyone’s efforts” in the community to take care of each other.
“I think that has been the best thing for me that I’m in a community that makes sure kids have what they need,” Flavin said. The needs of children and families being met “is the most critical part of this.”
“I think our community has done an outstanding job of making sure everyone has what they need,” Flavin said of Waynesboro Schools.
Charrita Bryant, 47, has four children in the Waynesboro school system – Russell, who is in sixth grade at Kate Collins, as well as Tre who is in fifth grade, Symone in fourth and Jeremiah in second grade at Wenonah Elementary.
A stay-at-home mother, Bryant is a frequent volunteer at Wenonah Elementary.
“Whatever they need me for, they call me, because they know I’m always there,” said Bryant.
Bryant said that teaching her children at home during the pandemic is a challenge because they are different grade levels.
While she admits it can be stressful, she added she has to think of fun and creative activities suitable for all ages.
A school day for the Bryant children usually begins at 8:15 a.m. Every other day, all of the children get together for a lesson, but every day they do some sort of educational activity. Bryant picks something from the choice board that week to read to her children, and they are asked to draw comparisons.
They also do measurement exercises and learn math skills by pouring fluid from one container into a second container, then determine how much fluid is left in the first container.
In addition, Bryant said that her children began to wrote journal exercises about how the pandemic has affected them. One journal prompt she asked them was, “Compared to a month ago to now, what has changed in your life?”
“A month ago, you were living your best life to now — it’s a drastic change,” she said.
Normally, the Bryant children would not all be in the house together at the same time all day every day.
“We have to learn to get along and respect each other,” Bryant said. “I see positives in it — let’s just hope [the positives last],” she said.
Bryant said that when Northam ordered schools closed in March, she was OK with two weeks of no school — but then Northam closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.
“That’s when things started getting serious,” she said. Several months without in-class instruction seemed like a long time to her.
Students like her children are in review mode, and not getting prepped for the next grade level.
“It’s going to be a lot of work for the teachers and the students [in the fall]. I just keep praying,” Bryant said.
Bryant said she thinks her children will more so appreciate school when they return in the fall, and be happier learning with children their own age.
“It makes you appreciate teachers a whole lot more,” Bryant said.
