Aimee Rose, Mary Baldwin University’s chief strategy officer and vice president of integrated communications, was awarded the Higher Ed Marketer of the Year award from the American Marketing Association.
Rose came to MBU two years ago after a career “representing global brands at some of the top marketing agencies in the world,” according to a press release.
After arriving on campus in late summer 2017, Rose began “to work re-envisioning how to tell the Mary Baldwin story to prospective students and their families. She refined and polished the MBU brand into a cohesive offering and then brought that brand authentically to life on campus.”
Her efforts increased the university’s residential undergraduate enrollment by 217 percent from the lowest-ever incoming class in 2017 to MBU’s highest class in 2018.
Enrollment growth continued this fall with another 5 percent increase, “bringing in the largest class of new MBU students for the second year running,” the press release stated.
“In my 16 years as president of Mary Baldwin, I have navigated many evolutions to both our university and the higher ed landscape, but Aimee created something entirely unprecedented at Mary Baldwin when she joined us,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox in the press release. “She not only changed our work — inspiring her colleagues to push the envelope creatively and operationally — but she also changed the way we work together. The effects of that collaborative drive across campus cannot be understated.”
Rose’s impact at MBU was acknowledged on Nov. 12, at the 2019 AMA Symposium for the Marketing of Higher Education in Las Vegas where she received the national Higher Ed Marketer of the Year award.
“Sharing information, collaborating with teams from different areas with different perspectives, and gaining consensus through inspired leadership has always served me well,” Rose said in her acceptance speech, according to the press release. “I was undaunted by claims of ‘well we’ve never done that before,’ and simply advised the teams to keep climbing — strategically, swift and nimble, delivering on our promise.”
The brand promise that Rose created for MBU of a student-centered education leading to a life of purpose and professional success “inspired the Mary Baldwin community to achieve more than they thought was possible in such a short timeframe.”
Rose is now deploying “her unflagging energy and focused vision” toward applying methods she has found success with in the past to MBU’s online and graduate recruitment. The press release said that positive trends continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.