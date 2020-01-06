RICHMOND — Nearly all of the 1.3 million public school students in Virginia go to schools that meet or exceed the Federal Communications Commission’s standard for internet access, according to the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway.
Five years ago, fewer than half (46%) of students went to schools that met the FCC’s goal of providing at least 100 Kbps (kilobits per second) per student, the Virginia Department of Education said in a news release. That level is considered the minimum bandwidth necessary to support a one-to-one device-to-student ratio.
“High-speed internet access is critical to prepare students for postsecondary education and to take advantage of high-tech employment opportunities in the coming decade,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “But technology does not stand still, and we will continue to collaborate with leaders in the public and private sectors to ensure that all students — whether in school or at home — can benefit from ever-evolving digital-learning opportunities.”
