By the end of this year, some Waynesboro students will have the opportunity to ride into the future of transportation in the United States.
Waynesboro has been chosen as one of 16 localities around Virgina to receive electric school buses as part of a Dominion Energy grant.
“We are committed to reducing our carbon emissions and also helping our customers do the same,” said Samantha Q. Moore, communications specialist for Dominion Energy.
By the end of 2020, 50 buses will be distributed within the energy company’s service area, including two buses for Waynesboro.
According to Moore, this is phase 1 of a three-phase program.
“We’re excited about the program,” Moore said.
Last August, school systems were asked to apply, and, Moore said, applications were evaluated on a number of factors, “but the final decision was based on the benefit of the [power] grid.”
Battery storage is becoming important for renewable resources.
“[School] buses present a unique opportunity,” Moore said. “You know when they’re going to be running.”
And when they can be charged.
“Electric school buses really become a win-win-win,” she said.
Electric school buses provide benefits to the grid by storing battery power, environmental and health benefits by going from fuel to electric, and provide cost savings for school districts when it comes to gasoline, oil changes and other maintenance needs.
In other words, Moore said, electric buses provide “cleaner air, cost savings and enhanced grid reliability.”
Even during the summer, student programs are usually done by mid-day so buses can recharge then. Moore said that Dominion Energy sees a peak in electricity use by customers during the summer in late afternoon, when the buses would be charging and storing electricity for another time.
The cost savings for schools upgrading from fuel to electric buses is between $600 to $700 per month per bus, Moore said.
A new diesel school bus costs approximately $100,000 to $120,000, and an electric school bus costs $300,000.
Moore said that each school system will pay the cost that it would pay for a diesel bus, and Dominion will pay the difference between a diesel and an electric bus. However, the first 50 buses will not cost school systems when they are recharged.
The electricity to charge the electric buses will be part of each school system’s regular electric bill. Dominion will not double charge the school systems for electricity.
“We’re excited to move forward with this program. It has a number of benefits for communities,” Moore said.
The benefits include improving the health of students and bus drivers.
The electric school buses can carry 77 students.
Electric buses, which require six to eight hours to fully charge, are particularly useful during power outages, Moore said. Charge duration depends on how far the bus is driven, but an electric charge can carry a bus approximately 100 to 130 miles. Most school bus routes are 30 to 40 miles twice a day.
“The school buses’ No. 1 priority is pupil transportation,” Moore said of the electric buses to be donated in 2020.
Phase 2 of Dominion’s program requires state approval, for which legislation is pending, but the energy company has a goal of getting 1,500 more electric buses to local school systems by 2025. Dominion’s original plan was only 1,000 buses, but the legislation the energy company hopes the governor and the General Assembly will approve calls for 1,500 buses, or 300 buses per year for five years.
In phase 3, Dominion has set a goal for 50 percent replacement of electric buses for diesel buses in schools within its service area by 2025, and 100 percent by 2030.
Moore said the 50 percent by 2025 goal applies to school systems as they are replacing buses, not for school systems that have already replaced diesel buses with diesel.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Vermell Grant said a school board member saw information about the electric bus opportunity with Dominion Energy.
“With us not having had the opportunity for regular basic replacement [of school buses] due to budget constraints, it was worth it to apply,” said Grant.
In the application process, Grant said the school system provided information about the locality and the school system’s current bus fleet, as well as mileage of bus routes, and information about where the school system would have its charging station.
“I’m really excited. Our program needs have grown,” Grant said.
The community thinks that school buses run only in the mornings and afternoons taking students to and from school, but Grant said that the school system’s instructional program has grown and impacted “transportation needs.”
The school system has 30 buses for 27 routes, and the recommended lifespan of a school bus is 15 years, Grant said. Waynesboro Schools’ received two new buses in 2015.
Grant said the school system also applied for electric buses to be part of something “innovative and forward thinking.”
“We were very excited. We were happy for one [bus],” Grant said.
Grant said she thinks the schools system’s plan for a charging station behind Berkeley Glenn Elementary School encouraged Dominion’s decision to give Waynesboro two electric buses.
Dominion will pay for the charging station, according to Grant.
After the two electric buses replace two buses that are more than 15 years old, Grant said the school system hopes to get back into a bus replacement cycle.
One of the two buses will go to Theresa Morris of Waynesboro, who has driven for Waynesboro Schools for almost 22 years, because she drives the school system’s longest bus route.
“I was actually very honored that [Grant] chose me [to drive an electric bus],” said Morris.
Morris drives from seven to eight hours each week day. Her schedule is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. She drives her normal route in the morning and afternoon, and in between drives students to and from special activities.
“I think it will be great for the future for us,” Morris said.
A diesel bus must be refueled once a week, according to Morris. Waynesboro Schools buses are refueled with 60 to 70 gallons each time, but some of the school system’s buses have 100-gallon tanks.
Morris said she began her career as a bus driver 39 years ago and drove on unleaded gasoline. Then most buses became diesel-fueled, and eventually all became diesel fueled.
“So, I’m pretty excited to go to electric driving and get away from fuel,” Morris said.
