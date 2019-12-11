Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, the final meeting of 2019, was short and sweet.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said in the state budget, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has authorized $94 million toward the support of pre-K learning in Virginia’s public schools.
“So that should be good news for Waynesboro with a higher poverty rate among our students,” Cassell said. “For at-risk students, we should see some funds for pre-K, which are badly needed.”
Cassell said that an open house will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post-High Learning Lab behind Waynesboro High School.
Now named the Waynesboro-Augusta Supporting Transition Employment Program Learning Lab, the house is at 344 Poplar Avenue, and will provide space for 18 Waynesboro and Augusta County students ages 18 to 22 who have special needs.
Two teachers and five job coaches will be available for the students Mondays through Fridays to assist them in learning real-life skills, such as how to wash dishes and clothes, maintaining a household and preparing for going to a job each day.
“It’s a goal for employment for all of those 18 to 22 years old,” Cassell said.
In board comment at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Vermell Grant said after a discussion of local musical and theater events, that she feels “proud and appreciative of the staff that we have, the teachers that we have in the arts.”
“I think we kind of take it for granted that we know that these programs happen and we know that they’re on the calendar, but an enormous amount of work and preparation goes into those,” Grant said.
She added that teachers, staff and students begin rehearsing for performances the first day of school.
“So just kudos to those people who have worked so hard so that our students present and perform. So we are very fortunate,” Grant said.
Vermell added that although Thanksgiving has passed, “I’m in my season of gratitude, because we had to fill three positions this semester, so of the three positions that we filled, two of them were because we had student teachers in our division from universities that transitioned into those positions. And so we’ve gotten some great, quality people.”
Waynesboro Schools also hired a bus driver to fill a position that was vacant since the academic year began.
