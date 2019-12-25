The Waynesboro YMCA’s Aquatic Director Denise Hill began a Water Aerobics class in late summer, but the women in the class signed up for more than just an exercise class at their local YMCA.
In the early fall for four weeks, eight of the class members taught Wenonah 2nd graders how to swim. Twice a week at noon the students were bussed over to the YMCA for their 40-minute swim lessons.
“I’m super proud of the program,” said Hill. “I believe strongly that every kid should have the basic skills to get in the water.”
Hill said that 70 percent of the world is covered by water.
“To see the joy in these kids and my volunteers— every single session we just had more and more fun,” Hill said.
She added that she could not have “dreamt that this would be such a powerful program.”
“The stars are actually my volunteers,” Hill said.
And the volunteers got not only daily exercise from the class, but also opportunities to mentor local 2nd graders.
Each woman mentored three students, and towels were donated by members of the Water Aerobics class. Swimsuits and goggles were also donated.
Sandy Gallagher, also known as Gramma Sandy, learned to swim when she was four years old.
Both of her parents were American Red Cross swimming instructors in Massachusetts.
Gallagher said she was the youngest individual to earn a lifesaving certificate in Massachusetts at age 10.
“I think it’s the obligation of any parent to make sure their children learn to swim,” said Gallagher, 80, of her philosophy.
She has two grandchildren of her own, but to the Wenonah 2nd graders whom she taught to swim, she is Gramma Sandy.
“It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” Gallagher said of teaching the students.
After three of four weeks, each student was able to get in the water and begin doing strokes.
“It is amazing when you have that individual teaching,” Gallagher said.
Most of the students had no prior swimming experience.
“We had just a few who could swim when they got here,” said Rhonda Craig of Waynesboro.
Gallagher said that she and the other members of the Water Aerobics class, also known as the Sparklettes, had more fun than the students.
“It’s a ball,” said Jean Farmer of Waynesboro. “We love 2nd graders.”
Craig said the group is looking forward to teaching 2nd graders from William Perry Elementary School in February.
“It’s a big thing for a lot of them to get down to the deep end,” Farmer said.
Gallagher said that coming to the Y twice a week is a commitment for the group, but they love it.
