After 17 rounds and the words sanitized and shepherd, seventh-grader Anna Callo won Stuarts Draft Middle School’s 2019-2020 Spelling Bee on Thursday afternoon.
Anna said she studied the word list for the spelling bee for a week, and felt confident in the words she was given on stage.
“I’m happy,” Anna said of winning.
Stuarts Draft Middle Principal Scott Musick said that Anna, runner-up sixth-grader Joseph Tetto and two alternates will go on to Augusta County Public Schools’ Spelling Bee next month.
“It’s always nice to see our kids get to be recognized for what their strengths are,” Musick said.
Thursday’s judges were former Augusta County Supervisor Carolyn Bragg and retired Stuarts Draft Middle teacher Ann Coleman.
Julie Reynolds, a fourth grader, was the first contestant cut with the word vividly.
Other words that took out contestants were disinfectant, deters and obstacles.
Words successfully spelled were: discussion, writers, abated and messenger.
Ten contestants were eliminated before Joseph and Anna battled it out for about three minutes.
When Joseph stumbled on the word sanitized, Anna knew the correct spelling, then spelled shepherd for the win.
