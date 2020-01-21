From “fiercest” and “abated” to “absorptive” and “prestigious,” 30 Kate Collins Middle School students spelled out competition in the school’s 2019-2020 Spelling Bee.
In the seventh round, Colton Redifer became the runner-up after he struggled to spell “bindi,” the mark worn on the forehead by Hindu believers.
Sixth-grader Olivia Combs was unsuccessful in spelling “derogatory,” then Colton stumbled with the word “nefarious.”
Then Olivia Combs won spelling bee after correctly spelling “hokum.”
“You are looking at some of the most dedicated students who just love to learn,” said Kate Collins Middle eighth-grade teacher Tiffany Andrews, before the competition began. “I am super proud of all of them.”
This year’s bee was coordinated by Andrews for the first time.
The judges were Kate Collins Middle Assistant Principal Marcy Nester, retired reading teacher Joyce Yancey and Kate Collins Middle Literacy Interventionist Tammy Peeling.
Flint Dollar, choral director at Kate Collins, was the pronouncer.
“They have varying degrees of preparation for this morning,” Andrews said. “Some of them are just here for the fun and they are natural spellers. Some have been pouring over that guide for hours. And there is no real secret recipe [to success].”
In round one, Olivia Thompson was the first to exit competition after struggling with the word “fiercest.”
Other words that eliminated students included “abated,” “legend,” “exploit,” “sundering” and “obstacles.”
Words became more difficult in round three, and only eight participants remained in competition after about an hour.
“We are looking at the participants in the district [spelling bee],” Andrews said of the top five Kate Collins Middle students after the sixth round.
After the winner and runner-up were determined, the judges decided a spell-off was necessary between David LeMasney, Jordan Lopez-Correa and Mackenzie White to determine third place.
According to Andrews, Olivia Combs, Colton Redifer and third-place winner David LeMasney will go on to the city-wide spelling bee on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle. Two alternates will also be sent.
