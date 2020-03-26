STUARTS DRAFT — A girl held a sign on the side of the road that read: “We Rise by Lifting Others” as the Stuarts Draft Elementary School Cougar Paw Parade made its way through her neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
More than 40 vehicles followed Augusta County School Resource Officer Mike Obenschain through neighborhoods and streets as teachers drove by and waved to students.
Principal Tina Bowersox said that the parade was entirely organized by teachers “who are wanting to stay in touch with their students.”
“And remind them that we’re here for them and do our best to stay connected,” said Bowersox.
Staying connected, Bowersox said, is what Thursday’s parade was all about.
The school’s PTA posting videos of Stuarts Draft Elementary teachers reading books on its Facebook page is another way for teachers to stay connected to students.
Bowersox said that the school’s student population of 580 is spread out over a huge area of Augusta County, including on Afton Mountain.
Teachers and staff hoped on Thursday to wave to as many students as they could and drive through the most populated areas.
Bowersox is in her third year as principal at Stuarts Draft Elementary. Previously, she was principal of the now closed Verona Elementary School for two years, but before Verona Elementary was assistant principal at Stuarts Draft Elementary.
The parade was organized by first-grade teachers Kim McThenia and Sheri Nelson.
Nelson said that two weeks ago she and McThenia, a 2003 Stuarts Draft High School graduate, saw posts on social media of a school in another state doing a parade for students.
“And it kind of ballooned from there,” said Nelson. “We didn’t get to tell our kids goodbye.”
Thursday’s parade, Nelson said, was a “fun way to connect and still keep social distance.”
“We’re hitting the most populated areas,” Nelson said of the parade’s route, which was coordinated by McThenia and Obenschain.
Any children whose homes were not included in the route were encouraged on social media to meet the parade in a church parking lot or other safe location along the designated route.
“We’re just super excited to see our kids today,” said McThenia. “We just want to show them some love after an abrupt end to school.”
The parade was also a way for Stuarts Draft Elementary’s teachers, McThenia said, to show their students “that we’re still here for them.”
Kelley Harris, a first-grade teacher, was “very excited.”
“I’m excited to spread a little joy,” she said.
Nelson said she was excited before the parade began, but she knew she would feel sad when she saw her students in their neighborhoods.
“We love our little Cougars,” Nelson said.
Harris said that that is what is great about the Stuarts Draft community: everyone rallies together.
“We just all miss them, and we’re having a hard time dealing with this,” said Beverly Smith, a second-grade teacher. “We want to be with them, but this is how we’re going to do it.”
Laura Denning, a specialist aide, is moving to Oregon after Thursday’s parade.
Before the parade began, she said she was trying “not to think about it too much.”
“I think [the parade] is awesome,” said Denning.
Denning said Stuarts Draft Elementary “is just a very tight knit community. They do care for all the kids.”
Thursday’s parade was a way “to bring joy to all the kids.”
“We’re just happy to be able to participate in this,” said Obenschain, a part-time resource officer at Beverly Manor Middle School who is a retired police officer.
The parade was a great way for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to help out “and help us all get through,” according to Obenschain.
“We miss the kids and we know the teachers miss the kids,” he said.
An hour and 45 minutes later, the Cougar Paw Parade made its way back to the school parking lot.
“My heart is full,” McThenia said at the conclusion of the parade.
