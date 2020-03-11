STUARTS DRAFT — A classic Stephen Sondheim theater production is coming to the Stuarts Draft High School stage this weekend.
Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Prince Charming, the Baker and his wife and the Witch are among a cast of fairy tales characters in “Into the Woods” who will sing their way with musical numbers including “Agony,” “It Takes Two” and “No One is Alone.”
“It’s a show that I have always loved, so it’s always been on my list,” said Amy Bussey, theater and English teacher at Stuarts Draft High and the show’s director.
Stuarts Draft High School Musical Director Jaqueline Knappenberger started working with students at the beginning of the academic year before going on maternity leave, and Michael Myers has taken over in the meantime.
Bussey said she also thought the current group of theater students would fit the show well.
“These kids are amazing to work with,” Bussey said.
Eager to learn and grow, Bussey said the 40 students on stage and behind the scenes of the show are rewarding for her to work with.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work that they do,” she said.
“Into the Woods” is an important show to do right now, according to Bussey. Telling a story through fairy tales to showcase moral issues and some of what is wrong in today’s society “is really brilliant.”
“A sense of fun, and a reminder of community,” Bussey said of what she hopes audience members will take from seeing the show.
The song “No One is Alone” sums up what the show is about, Bussey said.
“No matter where you are, there is someone who is there with you,” she said.
Charlie Klingensmith, 15, a sophomore at Stuarts Draft High, will portray Cinderella’s prince and also, with the help of a mask made by his mother, portray the Big Bad Wolf at the beginning of the production.
“I think just having to play — an evil character,” said Charlie of the challenges of his role as prince. “But it’s more fun I think.”
Charlie was part of Stuarts Draft High’s production of “The Newsies” last year, as well as two one-act plays in the fall, “Metamorphosis” and “Book of Everything.”
In preparing for his role in “Into the Woods,” Charlie said he has had to put himself in the mindset of spoiled royalty.
“I try not to be snotty in real life, so trying to be a snotty person is real hard,” he said.
Charlie said he thinks that “Into the Woods” has an ending that shows optimism.
“I really hope [the audience] just takes away you don’t always get your wish, but you can still hope and dream,” Charlie said.
John Capaldi, 18, will portray the baker. The Stuarts Draft High senior has performed in theater at the high school for four years.
John is the fourth Capaldi sibling to come through the high school’s theater department.
“I’ve been trying to add a little bit of myself to the character,” John said of preparing for his role.
He added his co-performer Claire Josefson, who portrays the baker’s wife, has also helped him discover his character on stage.
John has found some of the music by Sondheim a challenge.
He hopes the audience will take away from the show the importance of thinking through your wishes.
“Into the Woods,” John said, has taught him to think through everything in his life.
“Be more emotional and be more caring,” he said.
Little Red Riding Hood will be portrayed by junior Katie Clukey, 17.
Katie also performed in the high school’s production of “The Newsies” last year, and was previously seen in “Billie Elliott” at ShenanArts and “The Addams Family” with the Waynesboro Players.
Audiences most recently saw Katie in the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School production of “The Hello Girls” at ShenanArts in January in which she performed a dance solo. Katie is a member of the Valley Dance Theatre in Staunton and choreographed “Into the Woods.”
“She’s a lot like me in ways,” Katie said of her role in “Into the Woods,” which she said is sassy and cheerful.
She has prepared for her role with voice lessons, and taken on the challenge of her first lead role on stage.
“I hope that [the audience] understands how their personal desires affect other people,” Katie said.
