Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro gives their students a special Christmas tradition to keep with their school family each year.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas vacation, students at Wenonah enjoy a movie day with popcorn and cookies; an elaborately decorated hallway transporting them this year into Whoville from Dr. Seuss’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’; and a day Christmas caroling on Main Street downtown spreading holiday cheer to the community while learning that sharing that joy does not always have to cost money.
“We often say, ‘Just think about the reason for the season. Think about this, or think about that.’ But when we put that into action, that makes a difference for our kids,” said Tonya Carter, principal of Wenonah Elementary School. “It allows our kids to really understand that spirit of Christmas, and the power that they have, they can impact others. And that is really what we want to stress with our kids: for them to be kind to others and treat others the way that you would want to be treated. I think that it’s not only our job to teach kids the academics, but to teach them how to be good citizens, good people, with morals and values.”
The tradition really took off five years ago, said Kathy Freed, a paraprofessional who works with children in Kindergarten through second grade. The ultimate aim is to offer students love, stability, and joy, as well as a holiday tradition they can experience if they do not have much of it at home.
“[Our students], at times, have some difficult times, so we try to bring as much stability and love and joy to them as we can, particularly around the holidays,” Freed said.
Plans for the holiday festivities begin in September, Freed said, though she often begins thinking of them during the summer.
“I have a lot of people here that help me. I have a vision. I get this vision in my head, and I have people that help me carry it out. We do it every year. Each year, I make it a little bit bigger,” she said.
Though Freed and Carter spearhead most of the organization and brainstorming for each holiday week, the vision only becomes reality through the help of a great team effort among staff and volunteers.
Freed, with the help of some dedicated volunteers and fellow staff members, spent a snow day last Friday transforming a hallway in the school into Whoville. From 10:30 a.m. till 8 or 9 p.m., Freed and her “elves” brought in a fireplace with stockings hung along the mantle; a Christmas decorated tree; decorated walls with art; put up Christmas lights; set a life-sized Grinch in a rocking chair by the fire; and hung peppermint props from the ceiling. Students and staff were all happily surprised coming to school the following Monday.
“’They came in and they said, ‘Oh my goodness! This is going to be the best day ever!’” Freed said of the students’ reaction. “Even if I have one child come up and say, ‘This is the best day ever,’ that’s all I need.”
Nothing brings Freed greater joy than spreading that excitement and happiness among the student body.
“You do it hoping that the kids are blessed, but really in return, I’m the one that’s blessed,” she said.
On Monday, students enjoyed a viewing of the recent animated movie, ‘The Grinch.’
“I think [this movie] has a great meaning, and I think it really focuses more on the family. And the kids were kind of able to engage with that a little bit more,” Freed said.
Today, Wenonah students will go Christmas caroling down Main Street, accompanied by some staff. Hot chocolate will greet the carolers when they return to the school.
“A lot of times, I feel like a lot of the things that they learn don’t necessarily have to always come from a textbook. It’s just life experiences. And we want them to experience as much of that as they can here, and just have some fun and love and enjoy,” Freed said.
Last year, Freed said that many shop owners, customers, and others on Main Street were excited to see the students caroling, coming out to greet the children.
“They sang their little hearts out. We had a fifth-grader who said, ‘I have never done anything like this before. This is the best thing ever!’” Freed recalled of last year’s caroling excursion.
Santa Claus visited the school last week, Carter said. Staff and students had the opportunities to take photos with Santa, and students were also able to share their Christmas wishes with him.
“Most of the kids, when they shared their wish with Santa, their wish was for someone else. They wanted someone else to be blessed. That’s what makes all of this worth it,” Carter said.
“We really are blessed with a super group of children here,” Freed said.
