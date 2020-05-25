STAUNTON — Three Waynesboro educators are among 10 area educators who received Dawbarn Education Awards this year, recognizing individuals who “inspired, encouraged and fostered learning in the public schools.”
Each winner receives $10,000 courtesy of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, who has been honoring educators with the Dawbarn awards for 26 years.
Leola Burks, principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School, is among the three Waynesboro award winners.
Burks began her career as a music teacher 31 years ago. She was the director of the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra’s Strings School, is the co-founder of the Waynesboro Public Schools summer music camp and has served on several boards and advisory committees throughout the years.
“I miss hearing the students singing in their classrooms, hearing them reading aloud, watching their readers theater, talking with them about how their day is going,” Burks, a two-time teacher of the year winner, said. “I long for the day that we can open our doors for students and return to school with a rejuvenated energy and excitement, and a renewed commitment to changing lives.”
Waynesboro High’s Mary Meade also is among the recipients.
Meade has taught science at Waynesboro High for 28 years and is currently the department lead. She teaches AP biology, allowing students who do not attend Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School to attain college credit.
Meade’s nominator described her as “an inspiration to teenage girls who wish to enter the STEM fields.”
“These kids and funny, they are hard-headed, they are energetic, they are smart, they are persistent, they are challenging, they are gifted, they are needy, they are good thinkers and they are good people. They were ours only briefly to help and to mold. As teachers we are so privileged to know them,” Meade said.
Waynesboro Public Schools third Dawbarn winner is Katherine Stevey, a science teacher at Kate Collins Middle.
Stevey has been teaching at Kate Collins for seven years. She is the school improvement team chair, the science department chair, a registered behavior technician and Waynesboro Public Schools’ 2018-19 teacher of the year.
According to a press release, Stevey eats lunch with students every day so that she can mentor them about how to rise above the negativity that is so common in middle school.
“Sometimes I think about how the topic I teach is not the point so much as the lives I teach. Life science is not the point — life is the point, and helping kids to have the best one they can matters more than anything,” Stevey said.
The three Waynesboro winners join seven other Staunton and Augusta County teachers who also received Dawbarn awards this year.
Other winners this year include Heather Campbell, a third grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary; Janice Converse, a special education teacher at Fort Defiance High; Katie Crabtree, guidance coordinator at Riverheads High; Michelle Freed, math coach at Bessie Weller Elementary; Debra Marston, a first grade teacher at Guy K. Stump Elementary; Matthew Rider, agriculture teacher at Stuarts Draft High; and Amanda Warren, director of nutrition services for Staunton City schools.
