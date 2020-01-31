Having a seizure can be scary for a child, especially if it happens at school and the teacher doesn’t know what to do.
To keep this from ever happening, two families — the Gesick family from Virginia Beach and the Van Cleave family from Yorktown — are advocating for seizure safe school legislation in Virginia.
Yorktown high schooler Jamie, 16, was at school in first grade when she had her first seizure. No one, including teachers, knew what was happening when the seizure began, said Jamie’s mother Christie Van Cleave, who wasn’t told what happened until eight hours later.
When she reached high school, Jamie trained 85 York High School teachers and administrators in seizure recognition and first aid for her year of service project.
Jamie then trained teachers and administrators at Yorktown Elementary School and Yorktown Middle School, the other schools she attended growing up. When all was said and done, 200 teachers and administrators were trained in seizure recognition and first aid.
“As long as we don’t have a cure, we need safety,” Jamie said. “It shouldn’t be the responsibility of a child to train all of the employees in their school in order to feel safe to go to school.”
So, with support from their families, Jamie and Brie Gesick, a middle school student in Virginia Beach living with epilepsy, helped write a bill sponsored by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, that will ensure school nurses and teachers are prepared to help students experiencing seizures.
The Jamie and Brie Strong Act, also known as SB 420, passed in the Senate on Friday and now moves to the House. It is scheduled to be taken up there next week.
If the bill passes, Virginia would join five other states — Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and New Jersey — who have also passed Seizure Safe School Legislation, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.
The bill would not only require school personnel to complete a seizure recognition and first-aid response training, but allow parents and guardians to submit a seizure management and treatment plan that would outline the health services students can receive at school. It also provides a Good Samaritan clause for people who act in good faith to help students experiencing seizures.
Augusta County public schools currently handle seizure training on a student-by-student basis.
“We get new information from the doctor as it’s available, and then the training of staff is related to the implementation of that plan,” said Miranda Ball, executive director of student services for Augusta County public schools, who added
If a student has frequent or obvious seizures, sometimes that student’s classroom may also receive an educational talk on what seizures are, why they happen and what to do when they see one happening, Ball said.
About 11,000 children in Virginia have epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.
“Each of our schools have students with the diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorders,” Ball said.
Waynesboro City schools likewise train nurses, teachers and other personnel on a student-by-student basis, said superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell.
“The nurses are all trained,” Cassell said. “Teachers, aids, bus drivers, anybody who encounters during the day or interacts with a student that is subject to seizures has been trained.”
Although it’s a start, training school employees on a student-by-student basis is not good enough, Jamie said.
“It’s not really a requirement, and so that’s why I’m working toward the law, because there are a lot of new teachers each year and they’re not going to have the training,” she said.
Although Cassell acknowledged the importance of knowing seizure first aid, he expressed some concerns with the proposed bill. He worries it will be an “unfunded mandate,” which means Waynesboro will have to pay for the training, he said. His second and greater concern, he said, is the bill could exclude school medical personnel from participating in the development of a medical plan that the student’s physician and parents would prepare.
“We have lots of medical plans with students for various reasons developed in conjunction with our school nurse and school health professionals, physicians and the parents,” he said. “I think that’s a concern that you might hear from school divisions is the development of a plan that doesn’t involve the school medical personnel in the development of that plan.”
