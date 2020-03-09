Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind closed operations this week due to a flu outbreak among staff.
Superintendent Patricia Trice said that a number of sick employees tested positive for the flu – not coronavirus, or COVID-19, Trice emphasized – and in the interest of protecting students and wanting to allow staff the time to get well, the school closed for the week.
“We just thought it was better to go ahead and be proactive, and look out for both staff and students, and go ahead and close for the week,” Trice said. “When we’ve got an increasing number of flu cases, if we had brought the students back, it would not have been in their best interest.”
Although there has not been a flu outbreak among students, Trice said, it was best to take precautions. To her knowledge, VSDB has only closed down one other time in its history for an illness outbreak.
Since this week was scheduled to be a professional development week at VSDB, Trice said that students would have gone home early on Thursday anyway, so it made sense to simply close the school.
The campus is undergoing a deep-cleaning that began Sunday and will continue through Tuesday before regular operations begin again next week, Trice said.
Although the school had faithfully been wiping down surfaces, spraying the air and making sure everyone washed their hands properly, the illness still managed to strike.
Though the professional development programs will begin on Wednesday, as scheduled, Trice said staff will be allowed “liberal leave time.”
“Our staff is so dedicated. I didn’t want staff to feel like they had to come in if they weren’t feeling well, whether they had the flu or not,” Trice said.
VSDB will return to its regular schedule this coming Sunday.
