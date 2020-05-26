Ten individuals are selected each year from the public schools in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County who routinely go above and beyond to inspire, encourage and foster learning.
They are presented with the Dawbarn Education Award and $10,000 from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.
Since 1993, the group has presented recipients with more than $1.8 million.
The Foundation will celebrate its 2020 Dawbarn Education Award recipients on social media with exclusive videos and interviews highlighting their contributions and leadership beginning at 3 p.m.
