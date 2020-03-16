All Waynesboro children under age 18 will be offered breakfast and lunch, according to the Waynesboro Public Schools web site, during the closure of schools caused by COVID-19.
Augusta County Schools will also offer meal pick-up for county students.
Meal pick-up begins Tuesday in both the River City and Augusta County.
In Waynesboro, meals will be available for pick up from 9 to 11 a.m.
Parents who will pick up meals are asked to fill out a form on the school system’s web site so that enough meals are prepared.
Children must be present to pick up meals in Waynesboro, and a breakfast and lunch option will be included.
After Tuesday, Waynesboro Schools’ regular meal pick-up schedule will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, including Spring Break during the week of March 23.
When parents and children pick up food on Mondays, children will receive enough food for Tuesdays. Food pick-up on Wednesdays will include enough food for Thursdays.
For more information, visit http://www.waynesboro.k12.va.us/.
In a letter sent out to parents and guardians Monday, Augusta Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric W. Bond also announced a meal program to feed students during closure.
“Grab and go” breakfast and lunch will be available every weekday for county students at all elementary schools, as well as Beverly Manor Middle School and Buffalo Gap High School from 9 to 11 a.m.
In the letter, families were encouraged to visit the location most convenient for them, and to provide the student’s name, grade and school upon arrival. Each student or parent will be permitted to pick up two days worth of food per visit.
For families unable to pick up meals, Bond’s letter states that the school system will do its best to deliver bagged meals to the bus stop associated with their residence starting Wednesday, March 18. Deliveries by school bus are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
To arrange meal deliveries, families are asked to contact one school of the schools their children attend by 3 p.m. the day before the day they would like meals delivered. Families who call for deliveries will also be asked for the student’s name, school, address and phone number for all children in the family.
“Augusta County is the second largest county in the state of Virginia,” said Bond in his letter to parents. “We are proud and honored to offer food service delivery to our students during these difficult times.”
Bond offered a special thanks to the school system’s School Nutrition and transportation departments.
“Your patience and cooperation is appreciated and welcomed as we work together to serve our students,” Bond said in his letter.
For more information, visit https://www.augusta.k12.va.us.
