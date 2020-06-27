Local school districts have begun to consider reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Both Waynesboro and Augusta County public school students will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
According to Waynesboro schools reopening plan, the delayed start “will allow teachers, administrators and support staff to prepare to maximize learning opportunities for students.”
Schools are expected to comply with physical distancing requirements of six feet in all school buildings and buses. The number of students allowed on the bus and in classrooms while maintaining physical distancing will be the main factors impacting the number of students who can attend school each day.
Because of those limits, both Waynesboro and Augusta County Public Schools will be providing instruction using a hybrid model of in-school and remote learning. Families with “significant concerns” about returning to school will have the option to choose 100% remote learning.
More specifically, for the hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, Waynesboro students with last names beginning A through L will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students with last names beginning M through Z will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Augusta County is following a similar model, having “Group A” students attend Tuesdays and Thursdays and “Group B” students on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students in the same house will attend on the same day.
All students will have access to online resources each day. On Mondays, staff in both school systems will prepare instruction and buildings will be sanitized.
Both school system’s reopening plans further state that health screenings will be conducted upon arrival to school, and that staff should wear face coverings when 6-feet distance cannot be maintained. Schools are encouraging students to also wear face coverings.
