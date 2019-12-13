If family, friendship, pictures and food make a house a home, then the public was welcomed Friday into the home of the Waynesboro-Augusta Supporting Transition Employment Program Learning Lab.
Formerly named the Post-High Learning Lab, an open house was held at 344 Poplar Avenue behind Waynesboro High School.
“Our students are post-graduates [of high school], and most of them are between the ages of 18 and 22,” said Brian Black, one of two Augusta County teachers at STEP.
Students at STEP have special needs, and the STEP house will give them the opportunity to work on job skills “to transition from student life into adult life.”
Some of the students work on independent living skills, others work on employment and volunteer skills, Black said. But the STEP house also gives students opportunities to practice self advocacy and “being able to speak up for themselves.” Soft skills, such as getting along with others in a work environment, are also highlighted.
The house’s proximity to businesses in Waynesboro will hopefully provide more job and internship opportunities for students, Black said.
“The support — has been overwhelming,” said Kacey Bunch, the other STEP teacher.
Local businesses, community organizations, Waynesboro and Augusta County schools and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Program came together to make the STEP house a reality.
Students from Waynesboro and Augusta schools, as well as one student from Staunton Public Schools began occupying the house Mondays through Fridays on Dec. 2.
“The first day, everyone was so excited,” Bunch said.
Students helped with decorating the house and placing pictures on the walls.
The STEP house “makes it a more realistic setting” as opposed to when the students met in a classroom at Wilson Memorial High School, Black said.
Black and Bunch said they brought up the idea of finding a realistic setting for the students at a meeting, and the renovation of Waynesboro High School made it possible for the school system to purchase the little blue house on Poplar Avenue.
“For the students to just maintain the house, and learn,” Bunch said of her goal for STEP.
Mark Dorton’s daughter, Rachel, is one of 18 students participating in the STEP house.
“We just think it’s amazing,” said Mark Dorton, who lives in Fishersville. “Rachel has been in the program with Augusta County for two years.”
He added that before the school divisions did not have the facilities for the students “to learn life skills.”
“It’s a sense of relief, but it’s also a sense of accomplishment for her,” Mark Dorton said. “This is her daytime home.”
He and his wife, Marcy Dorton, do not have to worry about their daughter during the day, and the group of students she spends the day with she has grown up with.
He said he thinks the STEP house is “just a wonderful thing,” because more kids will have the opportunity not only to learn job skills, but life skills.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Rachel’s mom, Marcy Dorton. “It is [a relief]. It’s easier for [the two teachers and five job coaches] to teach life skills than a parent.”
Marcy Dorton said she has seen a difference in her daughter at home.
“Just pride in herself,” she said. “She’s happy.”
Rachel Dorton, 20, said she has learned to cook in the STEP house, and has interned at the Augusta County Public Library in Fishersville stocking books on shelves.
“I think it does give them a sense of independence,” Mark Dorton said.
Jarod Davis, 21, a student at STEP, lives in Greenville and hopes that the house will enable him to increase his mobility and independence.
“Awesome,” Davis said of how he feels about the house.
In May, Davis will begin training service dogs with Positive Paws.
He said he likes the STEP house, “because I can go up the stairs by myself.”
McGregor Long, 20, lives in Fishersville, and has helped a lot with getting the house ready for himself and his fellow students.
He has interned with Camp LIGHT, helped wash buses and cars for Augusta County Schools and interned with Positive Paws.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Jeff Long about his son’s opportunity to participate in the STEP house. “I really think it’s wonderful. I really appreciate the commitment from the local school systems and the support from local businesses.”
Before, Jeff Long said the program encouraged his son’s job skills, but the STEP house will also “provide the life skills.”
McGregor Long will learn about washing dishes and laundry, and other chores necessary for maintaining a home, tasks which Jeff Long said can be challenging for an individual with special needs.
“I’m also really thrilled that Kacey and Brian stayed with [the students],” Jeff Long said.
Since coming to the house, Jeff Long said his son has been excited.
“We changed the name, because the instructional staff wanted a name to capture what they’re doing here,” said Augusta Schools Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber.
While Post-High House was a nebulous name “and nobody knows what it means,” Barber said that STEP spells out what students at the house do each day.
He added that at first staff considered just calling the house STEP, but then “we wanted the school divisions to be connected to it.”
