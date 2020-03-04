Waynesboro High School will temporarily become Rydell High School this weekend and take audiences to California in the late 1950s as the school presents “Grease.”
Although audience members can expect swinging hips and cigarettes on lips just like the movie, the similarities between the 1978 movie and Waynesboro’s stage production are limited.
“Maybe just a fresh perspective on a show that everybody knows,” said Dianne Truslow, co-director and Waynesboro High’s drama director, of what she hopes audiences will take away from the production.
Waynesboro High’s production has its “own take on the personalities” in “Grease.”
The production was chosen, according to Truslow, by her and co-director Jeff Ryman, who is Waynesboro High’s choral director, because they wanted to find a show “that we think is a zinger,” and would catch an audience’s attention.
Truslow and Ryman also recognized that the young energetic actors available to them at Waynesboro High would fit the characters of “Grease” quite well on stage.
“They have been troopers,” Truslow said of the show’s cast. Many are also athletes, yet they have kept their grade point averages up, performed on the court or the field and performed on stage.
The production has seen its share of challenges, Truslow said, in putting together a production while renovations continue at the high school, in addition to a case of the flu for one actor and four injuries on stage, including a dislocated knee caused by Greased Lightnin’.
Truslow said the car used as Greased Lightnin’ is a real car. Waynesboro High is renting it from West Warwick High School in Rhode Island, and will return the car to West Warwick after Sunday’s production.
“Grease” was last performed at Waynesboro High 10 years ago, and Truslow said that some of the cast from that production will return this weekend to see the 2020 production.
In the production 10 years ago Greased Lightnin’ was a golf cart, Truslow said.
“We’ve come a long way with that one,” she added.
Truslow’s husband, Ronnie Truslow, “almost singlehandedly” built the set.
Truslow said they tried different ideas when it came to where to put the orchestra and decided to place the orchestra up high and on stage.
“So we just thought it would be interesting to play with that second level and give [the orchestra] space,” she said.
On keyboards will be Ryman, and the rest of the orchestra is Waynesboro High students.
Truslow said “Grease” is “such a wonderful educational opportunity.” The show take audiences back to a different time in the United States, as well as educating about music and dance.
“Sandy Ollson” will be portrayed by senior Paige Smith, 17.
Paige has performed in theater since she was 7 years old. She recently was seen in Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School’s production of “The Hello Girls” at ShenanArts in January.
“I wanted to finish with one last show, and ‘Grease’ seemed to be perfect for it,” said Paige.
In preparing for her role, Paige said she has done “countless hours of memorization with lines.”
“I would say that the role of ‘Sandy’ is the complete opposite of myself,” Paige said.
Paige said that sophomore Olivia Edwards, who portrays “Rizzo,” is also the opposite of her character.
The two have performed in shows together since they were children, and Paige said they joke that they switched personalities with their characters in the production.
However, characterization is part of an actor’s creating her character on the stage, and “how you want to play the role.”
“I hope they just find enjoyment with [the production],” Paige said of what she hopes audience members will take away from the show.
Paige said that everyone knows the 1978 movie “Grease,” but Waynesboro High’s production will be different. The show’s cast members are coming from different backgrounds, unlike the movie’s characters, “and put on a show” together.
“Grease” will be Paige’s final local theater performance. In the fall, she will attend Virginia Tech and major in biological sciences. She will be pre-med and plans to be a hematologist-oncologist.
She said she is right now interning at Augusta Health with a hematologist-oncologist.
Paige thanks Ryman and Truslow “for working extremely hard and putting in extra hours.”
Ethan Burch, 17, a junior at Waynesboro High, will bring the iconic role of “Danny Zuko” to the Louis Spilman Auditorium stage.
Ethan said he knows he is similar to Danny in personality and looks up to John Travolta, but the role is fun because he and his cast members “get to become greasers.”
In preparation of his role, Ethan has watched the movie a lot and memorized lines.
“I hope they just enjoy the show,” said Ethan of the audience, just as the cast has enjoyed putting the show together.
The challenge for Ethan in portraying “Danny” was that he “is kind of a two-sided person.”
Around “Sandy,” he is soft and kind, but around his friends, “Danny” is the opposite.
“It’s definitely a fun, but challenging [role] to do,” Ethan said.
This is Ethan’s second year in theater. Last year he performed in the high school’s “Once On This Island.”
“A big thanks to Miss Truslow and Mr. Ryman,” Ethan said.
He said that Ryman pushed him musically in preparing for the production.
