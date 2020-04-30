Three Waynesboro High School students are contestants in the Vans Custom Culture High School 2020 contest.
Waynesboro High School is one of 500 high schools in the U.S. with students competing in the contest which gives art students an opportunity to create their own design of shoes.
Waynesboro High received two pairs of Vans shoes for the students to create two original designs.
“They had to do it to a theme, and I picked the theme I thought would be best,” said Waynesboro High art teacher Bridget Roberts.
She also picked students best suited to illustrate the themes.
Seniors Merrin Wilson and Emily “Roux” Lewis worked together on the theme “Local Flavor,” while Julian Skaggs, a sophomore, worked on “Off the Wall.”
“They had to show what is special about our town,” Roberts said of the “Local Flavor” theme. With “Off the Wall,” which Roberts said encourages authenticity and unusual design, she picked Skaggs because of his previous work in class as an artist.
Shoe designs must be original for entry in the contest, she said.
“I thought Julian would be perfect. So with Julian I just told him to do his thing,” Roberts said.
Two schools will win the grand prize of $50,000, and the winning student’s design will be produced by Vans.
Roberts said that she and the three students made plans on March 12, the day before Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools in Virginia for two weeks, for how they would proceed with communicating and entering the contest if school were closed.
“Luckily, we were well on our way. They knew their designs, and what they were doing,” Roberts said.
When the designs were complete, Roberts said she met Merrin, Roux and Skaggs in the high school’s parking lot and took photos of the shoes for online submission in the contest.
As the three students worked on their designs, Roberts provided encouragement.
She said that for Merrin and Roux she suggested the girls incorporate the Blue Ridge Mountains and the South River into their design as two major features of Waynesboro. The tongues of the shoes ended up being the river with trout swimming, and flowers on the shoes have eyeballs watching the River City. Main Street also features prominently in their design.
Roberts said she encouraged the girls to connect their different ideas together on the one pair of shoes.
“Those two are wonderful art students,” Roberts said.
Skaggs’ “wild, Medieval dark style” is perfect for the Vans brand and the “Off the Wall” theme, Roberts said.
She said she thinks all three students had fun working on their designs.
“I honestly hope [they win]. I think they’re great [designs]. And if they don’t win, it’s something they can have in a portfolio,” she said.
The students get to keep the shoes they created their designs on.
Waynesboro High Assistant Principal Kendra Jones said she receives emails from Vans as a customer, and one day she saw and email about the contest. She said she thought the students would enjoy the opportunity, so she entered Waynesboro High as a contestant.
“It’s just a good opportunity for our kids,” said Jones.
The competition gave the three students an opportunity to show what they can do, and she said she believes Waynesboro High is a contender for the top prizes.
“The goal was, ultimately, to win the grand prize, but also to spark some awareness of our art program,” Jones said.
The Top 50 will be chosen by Vans and announced on May 4. From May 4 to 15, the public will be invited to vote at customculture.vans.com.
Between May 25 and 29, the top six designs will be announced.
