Since September, Waynesboro School bus drivers have been wearing purple T-shirts on Thursdays to support a fellow bus driver who is battling breast cancer.
Thursday was chosen because it’s the day Brenda Knott of Waynesboro gets chemotherapy.
On Dec. 18, the bus drivers presented Knott with $1,580.
“It just floored me,” said Knott of the support from her coworkers. “I just have had the most tremendous support. I’m just so thankful. I was so shocked that it was that much money.”
She added she appreciates the support from others in the school system, including a photo she saw on social media of five cafeteria workers at William Perry Elementary School wearing the purple T-shirts.
The front of the shirt shows her bus, which is no. 698, and the back says, “Brenda drove for us, now let’s drive for Brenda.”
“Waynesboro is just not the traditional school system,” Knott said.
Waynesboro is “a little country town. Everybody knows everybody,” she said.
Clyde Argenbright of New Hope lead the fundraising efforts. He said the idea came up after Knott was diagnosed a second time, and he had just lost his sister-in-law to cancer in early September.
“So that kind of drove me to help someone,” Argenbright said.
His sister-in-law had also battled cancer twice, and the second time was bone cancer.
He said the goal was to raise as much money as they could. The T-shirts were donated by Shenandoah T’s in Staunton, so all proceeds went to Knott.
The shirts are purple with gold letters, Waynesboro Schools’ colors.
“It’s really easy [to help], because Brenda is such a nice person,” Argenbright said. “She helps everybody.”
He added that Knott is “really a special person and I hate this is the second time she’s had cancer.”
“Cancer is an awful thing, and it’s so expensive,” Argenbright said.
Between treatments, time away from work and transportation, the costs of cancer add up.
“No matter who you are, it just drains you financially and mentally,” Argenbright said.
Knott, 63, was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer in her left breast in September 2016.
After a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, she put her cancer experience behind her.
Until May 2019 when she noticed a rash on her right breast. In September, she received the diagnosis that not only was the cancer back it was stage 3B and had spread to a lymph node under her right arm.
“It was in the skin of my breast,” she said. “I tell all women if you have a persistent rash that doesn’t go away, go to a doctor.”
In five weeks, Knott will have a bilateral mastectomy, and “I’ll have the skin that was affected removed.”
Afterward, skin grafts and radiation will be necessary.
Knott, who grew up in Charlottesville, said her breast cancer type is known as HER2+.
“I do have a lot of history in my family [of breast cancer], but not that breast cancer killed anybody in my family,” Knott said.
Two aunts and her grandmother had cancer. She said her grandmother was diagnosed in her 40s, had a mastectomy and lived to be 85 years old.
“Twenty years ago, it was a death sentence. Nobody lived through it,” Knott said. But a drug called herceptin is saving lives. Knott said she will have to take herceptin as an infusion for the rest of her life, and her doctor said he would keep her on it as long as health insurance would pay for her to take it every three weeks.
Since Sept. 5, Knott has taken six rounds of chemotherapy, and said she is ill the first 14 days after each round, but she works about one week out of every three weeks as a transportation assistant for Waynesboro Schools. She also drives a school bus and coordinates the school system’s preschool transportation.
Knott has been with Waynesboro Schools since 2008, and hopes to return to work on Monday. In mid-February, she will undergo surgery.
Knott said she put the $1,580 in the bank to prepare for the new health insurance year beginning this month.
“I plan on using that to pay toward my deductible, because I’m going to have astronomical insurance costs [in 2020],” Knott said. “The $1,580 will help me a lot.”
Linda Turner of Stuarts Draft came to Waynesboro Schools from North Carolina to drive buses in November 2018.
“She helped me tremendously,” said Turner of Knott. “She’s one of the sweetest people I know.”
Turner said she noticed how the students responded to Knott.
“I just aspired to be like her,” Turner said. “She’s just amazing and she’s a strong person.”
In North Carolina, Turner was a nurse, and she said she saw patients go through what Knott is going through.
“I’ve always wanted to be a bus driver, and I knew I would do it when I retired,” Turner said.
And she is glad to be a Waynesboro bus driver.
She said she knows what Knott is going through is not easy at all, yet Knott never complains.
Turner said that as a former nurse she knows Knott does not feel well and that food does not taste the same anymore.
“She’s still trying to be a part of life instead of giving in to what is happening to her,” Turner said.
She added that she wishes Knott the best.
“I pray for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.