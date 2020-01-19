The Waynesboro School Board received an update on the Valley Academy in Fishersville, a regional alternative school serving Waynesboro and Augusta County students, on Tuesday night.
“We’ll tell you a little bit more about who we are and what we are doing and where we would like to be,” said Valley Academy Director C.J. Van Devander to the school board on Tuesday.
The school opened in August 2019, and is “another partnership between Waynesboro and Augusta County.”
Van Devander said that staff discussed last August the school’s identity and the need for a mascot.
“We’re going to have students with us for a short period of time, but we have no identity, so we wanted to create that identity,” Van Devander said.
Valley Academy’s 13 charter students were given the opportunity to vote from a list of potential mascots, and they chose “The Wolves,” a mascot which Van Devander said as far as he knows is not used at any other school in Virginia.
“I think that’s pretty neat. It’s different, it’s unique,” Van Devander said. “Again, it’s their identity. It’s something they can hang their hat on. Also it’s that pack mentality. We kind of take care of ourselves.”
Valley Academy’s students and staff are a family that looks out for each other.
Two murals were painted by a Waynesboro student at the school, who has since transitioned back to her home school.
Van Devander said that the goal of Valley Academy is for students to return to their home public school in Waynesboro or Augusta County. The school is part of the Waynesboro Schools system, but physically on Augusta County property.
“It’s a really good partnership,” Van Devander said.
The school has a current enrollment of 30 students in grades 6 to 12 with 10 staff members. However, 33 slots are open: 11 for Waynesboro students and 22 for Augusta County students at the alternative school.
The staff works every day, Van Devander noted, to build relationships with and provide consistent structure for the students.
“The students that we have, especially the Waynesboro students, are wonderful students. They’re intelligent, they’re witty, they’re smart, they’ve got a great sense of humor, they’re hard working. They put it together,” said Van Devander.
The Valley Academy’s mission is “to provide an inclusive environment that encourages both academic and personal growth of all students.”
Van Devander said this is Valley Academy’s way, “and it works for us and it works for our students.”
“We’re a family. We all pitch in,” Van Devander said.
