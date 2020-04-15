Waynesboro is saving some money with schools closed because of COVID-19.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell told school board members Tuesday the school system is expected to save about $225,000.
Savings will include $82,000 for the year in paying for substitute teachers, $47,000 for the year in utilities, $39,000 for materials and supplies, $24,000 in gas costs for transportation and $32,000 that would have paid for travel by and professional development for teachers and staff.
However, because local restaurants have reduced hours or are accepting carry-out orders only, the city’s sales tax revenue will be reduced.
“Our budget is solid for this year,” said Cassell, who expects schools to lose $100,000 to $120,000. “Next year is a completely different story, and nobody knows what that’s going to look like.”
On April 22, Gov. Ralph Northam’s will have budget recommendations for school systems.
According to Cassell, the sales tax revenue will depend on when the COVID-19 pandemic deescalates and life returns to normal for Waynesboro residents.
“That’s going to inform what next year’s budget looks like,” Cassell said.
The governor has put a hold on several initiatives originally included in the state’s 2020-2021 budget.
The initiatives put on hold by the state include at-risk funding, $236,000 for 2% teacher raises and funding for school meals. Waynesboro has been paying for breakfast and lunch, but the state was expected to start paying for it in the next budget.
Overall, the funding loss totals $715,000 of $1.2 million originally budgeted for Waynesboro Schools, Cassell said.
“Cities and localities are particularly hurt by this shutdown [of the economy],” Cassell said.
Localities depend on the sales tax revenue from local meals and lodging.
In Waynesboro, Cassell said that meals and lodging are about 20% of the city’s budget.
“So there’s going to be a significant impact to localities,” he said.
Cassell said the school system should anticipate a loss of revenue in 2021 and 2022 because of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 in 2020.
“We’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” Cassell said.
As previously reported, the grades students had on March 13 will be considered their final grades for the 2019-2020 academic year. However, while students are learning from home during the pandemic, students who had failing grades have the opportunity to improve their grades.
“It’s a matter of equity,” Cassell said. “I don’t think it’s fair to grade work.”
The school system is working with the city and Lumos to provide Internet access to students who do not have access at home.
According to Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber, nearly 100 students do not have a computer and/or Internet access in their homes.
Cassell said the majority of Waynesboro Schools staff is working from home most weekdays.
“We are continuing to pay all our employees,” Cassell said.
Meanwhile, the school board has yet to pick a date for Waynesboro High School Class of 2020’s graduation. Cassell said the ceremony will not be held in May, and June is not reasonable to schedule. He would like for graduation to be scheduled in July.
“I’m not giving up on graduation,” Cassell said.
In his monthly report on renovations at Waynesboro High School, where Tuesday’s meeting was held, Cassell said work “is moving along very nicely.”
A week ago, he learned that the renovations were on schedule to finish on time in July.
“There’s a silver lining to every dark cloud, but that’s one of the silver linings is they’ve been able to work without kids in the building,” Cassell said of work getting done in the high school while students are learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
