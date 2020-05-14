Teacher raises were cut from the revised 2020-2021 budget approved by Waynesboro School Board at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said the school system can expect a decrease of $543,782 of state funding because of the pandemic’s effect on the state’s sales revenue tax funds.
The city of Waynesboro reduced funding by $497,195. The city of Waynesboro expects a budget shortfall of more than $4 million for 2020-2021 and is furloughing some employees.
“Relatively, I would say that’s pretty good for the school system,” said Cassell of the budget adjustments due to the pandemic. “We can operate on that.”
In late March, Waynesboro School Board approved a $39,582,833 budget for 2020-2021. The school system’s 2019-2020 approved budget was for $37,911,293.
The adjusted budget approved Tuesday night for 2020-2021 is $38,437,591.
Cassell said the adjusted budget will mean the school system is operating on half a million dollars more than last year, but will still receive more from the state in 2020-2021 than last year.
Sales tax in the revised budget for 2020-2021 was adjusted with an estimated 2.5% loss.
“We don’t know how to adjust that sales tax for this year,” Cassell said.
For example, if the revenue loss is 10 percent, the school system loses $404,000, if the sales tax revenue loss is 20%, the school system will lose $808,000 in funding. If the loss is more than 25%, the school system will lose more than $1 million.
Cassell said the loss of revenue cannot be predicted yet.
The good news is Waynesboro Schools will receive $875,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“What we lose in sales tax, we plan to fill with CARES Act [funding],” Cassell said.
Tuesday’s meeting was held almost exactly eight weeks since Gov. Ralph Northam closed all Virginia public and private schools for an initial two weeks. On March 23, the governor closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I’m becoming increasingly skeptical of opening [in early August],” Cassell said at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he will not be surprised if schools open after Labor Day or in October.
Summer school will be available to all Waynesboro students in a virtual format, according to Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey.
“I think it’s important to note and to begin to know now: next year will not look like any previous school year,” Cassell said.
Schools may open late or open in August with virtual classes.
And administration will have to consider that some students will not physically return to a school building out of fear of COVID-19, either because the student is at risk or has a loved one who is at risk.
Cassell said administrators in Virginia do not know what that will mean for average daily membership, a school system’s enrollment numbers which affect state funding for the following academic year.
Teachey said some staff will be reluctant to return to in-person teaching, as well as students.
“Just the reality is, folks, we can’t bring 3,000 students and 500 employees back, and not expect we’re going to have cases of COVID-19,” Cassell said. “When that happens, what do we do?”
In public comment at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, three parents and a local business owner spoke to the board about a graduation ceremony for Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2020.
Jennifer Tipton, whose son is a senior, said she hopes the school can hold “some sort of live graduation ceremony at some point in time for these students with their peers.”
She said Augusta County has five high schools, but Waynesboro has only one high school, and surely the school system can come up with an idea to hold a ceremony according to state guidelines during the pandemic.
The week before, Cassell said that Dr. James Lane, the superintendent of Virginia Schools, and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni told school superintendents across Virginia not to schedule traditional graduation ceremonies before August 1.
Cassell said the state’s health department stated earlier this week that according to phase two of the governor’s reopening plan, groups of no more than 50 will be permitted to gather. In the governor’s timeline for reopening, phase two extends 10 to 12 weeks up until August.
In phase one of the governor’s plan, all schools remain closed and school-related activities remain limited to under 10 individuals.
“We’ve never said we wouldn’t have an in-person graduation,” Cassell said.
The only question would be when the graduation for the Class of 2020 would be held.
Cassell said that he is not confident the school system will be able to hold a ceremony in August, but plans are being made for virtual graduations to take place in June.
An in-person graduation ceremony has not been ruled out for later.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Cassell said of Waynesboro High’s traditional graduation ceremony.
