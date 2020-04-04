On March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public and private schools in Virginia to close for two weeks out of concern for the spread of COVID-19.
Then he ordered them closed for the remainder of the academic year as of March 23.
Since then, Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey said school systems have been waiting on guidance from the Department of Education.
The DOE recently shared guidelines for schools to provide instruction to students learning from home.
“I really do think it’s left up to localities and how they want to present instruction,” Teachey said.
Students will not be graded for the school work done at home.
“It really makes sense,” Teachey said because teachers cannot hold students accountable when they are not in class.
However, “at the same time we have to work on that continuity [of learning],” Teachey said so teachers do not see a gap in education when students return in the fall.
High school is a challenge on its own, according to Teachey, because students must be ready for the next course level.
Teachers must be strategic and focus on what is most important for their students to learn while learning from home during the pandemic. Simplifying lessons is essential.
At the elementary level, on Monday, students will be encouraged to start getting choice boards to engage in enrichment activities, Teachey said, of concepts and themes they learned in the classroom before March 13.
The choice boards will be available through school websites, as well as every Monday at food pick-up sites.
Teachey said teachers will encourage their students to engage in two or three activities from their choice boards each day, and to repeat activities that they really enjoy.
For example, fourth- and fifth-grade students may be asked to identify geometric shapes in their houses.
“These kids have been exposed to that material and taught that material,” Teachey said.
At the middle and high school levels, students will receive instructional packets, available online or at meal pick-ups.
“It is really focusing on material that [they have] already learned about,” Teachey said.
The students at Kate Collins Middle and Waynesboro High schools are at ages that they are more self reliant, and the packets will engage them in learning, while also introducing some new material.
“We’re just asking that they try that work,” Teachey said. The students can call or email their teachers for any assistance with or to ask questions about new material.
Teachey said the school system has received good feedback already with parents and students lining up to pick up packets.
Teachers would prefer to be in their classrooms with their students every week day, but, given the circumstances, Teachey said he is seeing positives in the situation.
“It starts to make folks look earnestly at what education should be,” he said.
The DOE has had to let go of the requirements of SOLs, which is allowing teachers opportunities to be unafraid and try new ways of teaching.
