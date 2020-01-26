Waynesboro Public Schools students, teachers, staff and parents know that the school system is No. 1 for them, but it is also No. 1 with United Way of Greater Augusta.
United Way’s Director of Operations Kristi Williams announced at the Waynesboro School Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 14 that the school system came in first place among the three area school systems for the United Way Campaign.
“Waynesboro Public Schools has doubled what Augusta County Schools brought in,” said Williams on Wednesday.
Waynesboro Schools employees donated $6,004 from paychecks, while Augusta County Schools employees donated just under $2,715 and Staunton City Public Schools employees donated $425.
“It’s amazing to show that a community that has struggled with its own finances” in the past year was able to find the dollars to donate to United Way, Williams said.
This is Waynesboro Schools’ biggest campaign for United Way in 12 years, she added.
Nearly 100% of Waynesboro Schools maintenance personnel participated in donating to the campaign, and, Williams said, more than 150 donations were in the $1 to $10 each range.
Williams said she credits Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell and Assistant Superintendent Vermell Grant for the employee participation.
“They’ve made it clear to their staff how important it is to be involved in their community,” she said.
Williams said that United Way partnering with Waynesboro Schools on projects such as the Waynesboro-Augusta Supporting Transition Employment Program (STEP) Learning Lab shows employees the impact that donations can make in the local community.
“It’s really an exciting time to move forward together,” Williams said of the organization and the school system.
Other programs include Stuff the Bus, which Williams said was very successful last August.
“If we all come together, we can make a difference together,” Williams said.
According to Williams, Augusta County Schools were No. 1 last year.
“They’ve lead the charge, I believe, for almost a decade,” she said.
Waynesboro Schools gaining the No. 1 spot for donations from local school systems “was a super pleasant surprise,” Williams said.
“I am very proud of the participation and contributions of Waynesboro Schools employees during the United Way Campaign,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell. “Waynesboro Public Schools and the United Way of Greater Augusta enjoy a true partnership supporting the efforts of each group.”
Cassell added that Waynesboro Schools employees’ campaign contributions “support United Way programs and the United Way supports the schools with programs like Stuff the Bus, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and coordination of volunteers for projects such as the STEP Learning Lab.”
Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Vermell Grant said the employees’ “response was outstanding and the best we’ve had in the school division for the past 10 years.”
“We believe that the mission of United Way and of Waynesboro Schools align well in terms of providing support for families in our community,” said Grant.
Waynesboro Schools staff “sees a variety of needs of our students on a daily basis. Some of these may be beyond our role of teaching and learning. Supporting community partners that provide services to help meet these needs is an important contributing factor to student success.”
