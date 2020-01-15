January means time for talk of the next academic year’s budget to begin. Waynesboro School Board’s discussion of the 2020-2021 budget began at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
During a public hearing held prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting, Rosemary Wagoner, president of the Waynesboro Education Association, offered recommendations from the association regarding the 2020-2021 budget.
“We need to make sure that we are doing a little better than our neighbors,” said Wagoner about teacher raises.
Even with a 3 percent raise for 2019-2020 for teachers, Waynesboro Schools “lost ground in some of the benchmarks across the state because some people gave a little more in the two years than what the Governor’s budget was, and we did our part with the governor’s budget, and we know that you’re dealing with limited funds, but we need to make the most of the funds that we do have so we that we can be a little more competitive.”
Compared to neighboring school systems, Wagoner said Waynesboro Schools “is not totally in the bottom in every area this year.”
“But in most areas we’re still down toward the bottom of our region, not necessarily the entire state,” Wagoner said of statistics.
The association, according to Wagoner, requests a 4 percent raise for 2020-2021.
“We really need more than that, but we know that resources are limited, so we feel like this will start getting us going in the right direction,” Wagoner said.
Wagoner added that the school system has a substitute problem that is affecting the morale of full-time staff. The association had recommendations for the substitute teacher situation, including paying a teacher that substitutes for another teacher $20.
Teachers must substitute for fellow teachers during planning periods when a substitute teacher is unavailable.
“And for instructional aides, sometimes they’re pulled for half a day, sometime they’re pulled for an entire day — and this is not what they were hired to do,” Wagoner said. The association recommends an instructional aide receive $15 for every half day worked as a substitute teacher and $30 for every full day.
“This may not be exactly what we can do, but we need to start putting ideas on the table because we need to think differently about how we’re addressing the sub problem,” Wagoner said.
She added that the association knows that administration is doing all it can do regarding the issue, other school systems are also facing a teacher substitute shortage.
The association recommends the school system increase substitute pay to $75 a day to attract more substitutes.
“[The substitute teacher shortage] does kind of hurt the morale a little bit when we’re having to pull people. Sometimes people don’t know until that morning that they’re going to have to give up their planning period,” Wagoner said.
Andrea Walgren of Waynesboro is vice chair of the Waynesboro Special Education Advisory Committee. She said that usually the committee gives recommendations at the end of the budget season, but decided at the beginning was more appropriate this year.
Walgren said the committee’s first recommendation to the school system for 2020-2021 was to hire an individual to handle public relations, and share positive news regarding the school system through stories and social media, including promoting family involvement in the school system. The committee discussed, Walgren said, perhaps this individual could be hired part-time and perhaps be a local intern.
“A lot of the — all of the — other school divisions around us have social media pages where they post daily about different things that are happening in the classrooms and in the different schools in their division,” said Walgren.
The second recommendation was for the school system to identify staffing needs, such as nurses, social workers and special educators.
The committee also recommended that the school system continue its partnership with Radford University and learning more about providing inclusivity programs in Waynesboro Schools.
Walgren added that the school system should look into ensuring it is ADA-compliant. She said some information on the school system’s web site has been identified as “out of compliance.”
An assistive technology team was also recommended by the committee to improve communication needs for nonverbal students in the school system.
In the board’s regular meeting, Cassell offered revenue projections for the 2020-2021 budget.
“We’ve never, since I’ve been here, really had revenue to accomplish many of our priorities,” he said.
He said the school system is “disappointed that the governor didn’t do more than 3 percent” for teacher raises. The 3 percent was budgeted for two years, and 2020-2021 is the second year. Cassell said no teacher compensation is in the governor’s budget for 2020-2021.
He added that the governor has budgeted $200 million that is unallocated for the General Assembly or the U.S. Senate to determine how to spend. Cassell said he thinks that some of that money will end up going toward teacher compensation.
“I’m optimistic about that,” Cassell said.
The governor’s budget was prepared for equity, according to Cassell.
“There is a lot more funding for higher poverty school districts. There’s additional funding for school nutrition, for at-risk students, for foster care, for homeless, for ESL students, for special education students,” Cassell said. “All of those are groups that Waynesboro has a significant population that we serve, and they comprise a significant percentage of our demographics of our students.”
For Waynesboro Schools, that means an additional $1 million in state funding, however some strings are attached and some of the funds will be designated for specific purposes.
Part of the governor’s budget, Cassell said, is for school systems to reduce the ratio of school counselors to students, 1:250.
“I’m not opposed to that concept at all. In fact, I think it’s a very good one,” Cassell said.
He supports student mental health, but finding licensed school guidance counselors is difficult.
Cassell said he would recommend that licensed mental health professionals qualify for the positions.
Waynesboro Schools anticipates $750,000 from city council, and $1.9 million in revenue for 2020-2021.
The revenue amount, according to Cassell, will allow for teacher raises, and restoration of positions that were cut last year in order to balance the 2019-2020 budget.
“Whenever you cut that number of positions, some hurt worse than others,” Cassell said.
He said he does not “see a scenario in which we’re out of balance significantly like last year, and some other years. Optimistic about the budget — cautiously optimistic.”
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, Cassell said that structural installation of solar panels to Waynesboro Schools is complete. By the end of January, all of the solar panels should be part of the school system’s power grid.
“I’m pretty excited about that from an economic standpoint, and an environmental standpoint, and, really getting more and more excited about the educational side of that,” Cassell said.
In transportation news, Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Vermell Grant announced that Dominion Energy Virginia sponsored a grant to provide 50 electric school buses to public schools within its service territory, and Waynesboro Schools will acquire two electric buses from the grant.
Grant said the school system chose Berkeley Glenn Elementary School for the electric vehicle charging site in its grant application. Tuesday night’s meeting was held at Berkeley Glenn Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.