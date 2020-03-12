The completion of the Waynesboro Schools 2020-2021 budget is on pause until Virginia decides on a budget for public education.
“I’m disappointed and frustrated, I think, to tell you I don’t have any new news since last month when I made the initial budget presentation,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell at the Waynesboro School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night.
Cassell said the good news is Waynesboro Schools is still expecting additional local news and “significant new state funds” for 2020-2021.
Cassell presented Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget at last month’s regular meeting and Tuesday had information about how the budgets from the Senate and the House might affect Waynesboro Schools.
“The good news in that explanation is both the House and the Senate version appear to provide more funding from the state for Waynesboro,” Cassell said. “And we were going to be the recipient of over a $1 million in state funds anyway.”
Cassell said that one of the most important topics in Virginia is teacher compensation.
Virginia ranks low for teacher compensation in the United States.
“And it’s certainly a priority of this school board and Waynesboro Schools,” Cassell said of teacher raises.
Cassell said that the governor’s biennial budget has a 4% raise proposed for teachers, 2% in the first year and 2% in the second year.
Cassell said he plans for Waynesboro Schools’ 2020-2021 budget to stick to 4% for 2020-2021.
“We can’t finish a budget until we know what the state entitlement is,” Cassell said.
About 50 percent of Waynesboro Schools’ budget, which is nearly $49 million, comes from the state.
According to Cassell, the code of Waynesboro states that the school superintendent must present the city schools’ budget approved by the school board by the fourth Monday in March, or within 14 days of approval of the state budget.
“I don’t think our local funding [from Waynesboro City Council] will change,” Cassell said.
The school board might hold a called meeting before the end of March, or Cassell will present a completed budget at the board’s regular meeting in April.
“I and the staff more than anybody would like to have a budget for you,” Cassell told the school board.
Renovations ongoing
In his monthly superintendent report, Cassell updated the school board on renovations at Waynesboro High School. He said that classrooms built adjacent to the Louis Spilman Auditorium are complete.
On the school’s second floor, classrooms are complete except for the rooms facing Main Street, which Cassell said are expected to be complete by the end of the month.
The current theater room opposite Main Street on the second floor is next for renovations after students move into the new theater classroom adjacent to the auditorium.
“Work is in full force on third floor,” Cassell said.
Demolition of half of the third floor has begun, and renovations are expected to be complete by the end of April.
“So interior renovations should be complete by the end of June,” Cassell said. The new addition for the performing arts is complete.
“Work is progressing. I would say slowly, but we’re making progress and getting there,” Cassell said.
Cassell offered compliments to Waynesboro High’s students and teachers who have “been patient with construction.”
Cassell added that most of the renovations work is complete on the Poplar Avenue side of the high school, however, the construction company will continue to use that side to store equipment.
The school board announced Tuesday that it has chosen United Way of Greater Augusta to be recognized with a Virginia School Boards Association award.
