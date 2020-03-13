Physical education picked up a little speed this month for some Waynesboro students.
Third and fourth grade students at William Perry Elementary School have been improving their balance, coordination and motor skills by riding a bike for the past two weeks.
“They’re usually just bursting with joy,” said Susan Lendermon, program coordinator for Safe Routes to School with the Office on Youth..
Twenty-nine bicycles purchased from Rockfish Gap Outfitters in Waynesboro with grant money from VDOT have been being used by students at William Perry Elementary School for the past two weeks.
Some students had never ridden a bicycle before, Lendermon said
The bicycles are scheduled to go to Wenonah Elementary School next.
“We’re starting a movement,” said Lendermon, a Robert E. Lee High School graduate.
Lendermon hopes Waynesboro Schools will be awarded another grant for 20 bicycles for sixth graders at Kate Collins Middle School.
On Thursday morning, physical education teacher and coach John Harris tought William Perry students hand signals for riding a bicycle.
“Every grade is asking if they can ride the bikes,” said Harris, a Riverheads High School graduate.
He said a kindergartener in his class rode a bicycle without training wheels for the first time.
After showing his students a few bicycle tricks Thursday morning, Harris reminded them bicycling is an Olympic sport.
“I was an avid rider when I was a kid,” Harris said.
He added that his punishment as a child was his parents would take his bicycle away from him.
He saved his allowance to buy a new bicycle.
“It’s been really rewarding," Lendermon said. "This has been a lot of fun."
Lendermon said the Safe Routes to School Program sent individuals to Waynesboro to train them on bicycle safety.
“It’s been a great collaboration,” she said.
Harris hopes his students will be encouraged to ride bicycles outside of school and encourage their parents to ride.
Wearing helmets while riding bicycles is stressed to all students, according to Lendermon. Virginia state law requires that children under age 14 wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.
“There is nothing more empowering than a child being able to ride a bike,” said Randall Wolf of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge.
His hope is students will be inspired to ride bicycles to school.
“Most of the kids [in Waynesboro] live within a mile or half mile [of their school],” Wolf said, adding bicycling gives children freedom and responsibility.
“It’s really a wonderful tool to empower kids to be active and healthy and to take on some responsibility,” Wolf said.
