The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for a lot disappointment this spring.
Couples have postponed weddings, families have canceled vacation plans, grandparents are unable to visit grandchildren.
And for the 200 seniors in Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2020, the end of May will come and go without a graduation ceremony.
Waynesboro High Principal Bryan Stamm said a teacher saw on social media that school systems in other states were putting up signs to congratulate seniors, just as he was starting to think about what the high school could do.
“We’re trying to think of neat ways to honor our seniors and bring an end to their school year,” Stamm said.
On Saturday morning, Stamm and teachers from the high school put a sign in the yard of each of the school’s 200 seniors.
The signs will also let others know that a Waynesboro High senior lives in that house.
“It’s just a good way to recognize our seniors,” he said.
Stamm said teachers gathered at the high school Saturday morning and received a list of addresses of seniors. Teachers will practice social distancing when collecting signs and placing them in yards.
“We just want them to feel special, and know we’re still thinking about them,” Stamm said of the seniors.
Waynesboro High technology teacher Wanda Hulse has six seniors in her classes this academic year, including Technical Drawing and Building Trades.
“This is probably the most seniors I’ve ever had,” said Hulse, who usually teaches freshmen and sophomores.
Hulse was excited about Saturday, but it was also bittersweet for her.
“I’ve had all of them [but one] from ninth grade up,” Hulse said.
Hulse was hoping to put “a smile on the seniors’ faces,” who are young and have perhaps never been through something like a pandemic.
“I think they’re going to be appreciative that they’re thought of,” Hulse said of the Class of 2020.
Mary Meade is a biology teacher and has taught at Waynesboro High School for 28 years.
“Obviously, I’ve never ended a year like this before,” said Meade. “I thought I’d seen it all in education.”
She was looking forwarding to seeing other teachers and hoping to see some of the seniors.
“I’m really excited that there’s some little thing that we can do for the seniors,” she said.
Meade said teachers at Waynesboro High were disappointed to see the school year end for seniors.
“Because the teachers enjoy graduation as much as the students do,” Meade said.
At graduation, teachers line up to give their students hugs and throw confetti.
“I think it’s a right of passage that everybody deserves to have,” she said.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell has said in school board meetings he has not given up on the school system holding a graduation ceremony at a later date, perhaps in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.